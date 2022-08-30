Where do the Rams sit in the waiver order?

Cameron DaSilva
In addition to trimming their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, teams will have the opportunity to add players in the coming days through the waiver wire.

Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will be subject to waivers, which means teams will have to claim a player they want to add rather than being able to sign them at any time. Players with at least four credited seasons become free agents, allowing them to sign a contract with a new team.

Unfortunately for the Rams, claiming the top players off the waiver wire will be difficult. That’s because the waiver order is based on the order from this year’s draft.

As a result, the Rams are last in the waiver priority order, sitting 32nd. In other words, if they place a waiver claim on a player, they will only be awarded that player if no other team attempts to claim him. The Jaguars, owning the top spot in the order, will be awarded any player they claim.

For the Rams, it comes with the territory as Super Bowl champions. They won’t complain one bit, even if it does prevent them from adding any outside help.

Below is the complete waiver order. Teams can put in claims on players for 24 hours beginning on Tuesday.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

