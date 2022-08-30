Where do the Rams sit in the waiver order?

In addition to trimming their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, teams will have the opportunity to add players in the coming days through the waiver wire.

Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will be subject to waivers, which means teams will have to claim a player they want to add rather than being able to sign them at any time. Players with at least four credited seasons become free agents, allowing them to sign a contract with a new team.

Unfortunately for the Rams, claiming the top players off the waiver wire will be difficult. That’s because the waiver order is based on the order from this year’s draft.

As a result, the Rams are last in the waiver priority order, sitting 32nd. In other words, if they place a waiver claim on a player, they will only be awarded that player if no other team attempts to claim him. The Jaguars, owning the top spot in the order, will be awarded any player they claim.

For the Rams, it comes with the territory as Super Bowl champions. They won’t complain one bit, even if it does prevent them from adding any outside help.

Below is the complete waiver order. Teams can put in claims on players for 24 hours beginning on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

