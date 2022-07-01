Where Rams rank in spending at each position compared to rest of NFL

Every time the Los Angeles Rams sign a star player or acquire one in a blockbuster trade, fans wonder how they have the cap space to make those moves happen. The short answer is that the front office is masterful when it comes to structuring contracts, keeping cap hits low in Year 1 before gradually building.

It also helps that the Rams sink most of their assets into a handful of important position groups – like their quarterback, the pass rush and cornerbacks.

Looking at the construction of their roster, you can probably assume where a good chunk of their money is going. But using Over The Cap’s positional spending data, there are some surprising facts.

For instance, despite signing Bobby Wagner, the Rams are spending less on their linebackers than any other team in the NFL this year. And even after extending Matthew Stafford, there are 18 teams spending more on the quarterback position than L.A. this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the Rams’ total spending at each position in 2022.

Quarterback

Total: $15.2 million

Rank: 19th

Biggest cap hit: Matthew Stafford, $13.5 million

Running back:

Total: $7 million

Rank: 26th

Biggest cap hit: Cam Akers, $1.7 million

Wide receiver

Total: $29.7 million

Rank: 10th

Biggest cap hit: Cooper Kupp, $17.8 million

Tight end

Total: $13.9 million

Rank: 6th

Biggest cap hit: Tyler Higbee, $8.1 million

Offensive line

Total: $30.8 million

Rank: 24th

Biggest cap hit: Rob Havenstein, $9.6 million

Interior defensive line

Total: $43.4 million

Rank: 1st

Biggest cap hit: Aaron Donald, $27 million

Edge rusher

Total: $14.6 million

Rank: 25th

Biggest cap hit: Leonard Floyd, $8 million

Linebacker

Total: $5.8 million

Rank: 32nd

Biggest cap hit: Bobby Wagner, $2.5 million

Cornerback

Total: $34.2 million

Rank: 3rd

Biggest cap hit: Jalen Ramsey, $23.2 million

Safety

Total: $9.0 million

Rank: 26th

Biggest cap hit: Taylor Rapp, $2.9 million

