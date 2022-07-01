Where Rams rank in spending at each position compared to rest of NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Bobby WagnerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Every time the Los Angeles Rams sign a star player or acquire one in a blockbuster trade, fans wonder how they have the cap space to make those moves happen. The short answer is that the front office is masterful when it comes to structuring contracts, keeping cap hits low in Year 1 before gradually building.
It also helps that the Rams sink most of their assets into a handful of important position groups – like their quarterback, the pass rush and cornerbacks.
Looking at the construction of their roster, you can probably assume where a good chunk of their money is going. But using Over The Cap’s positional spending data, there are some surprising facts.
For instance, despite signing Bobby Wagner, the Rams are spending less on their linebackers than any other team in the NFL this year. And even after extending Matthew Stafford, there are 18 teams spending more on the quarterback position than L.A. this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the Rams’ total spending at each position in 2022.
Quarterback
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Total: $15.2 million
Rank: 19th
Biggest cap hit: Matthew Stafford, $13.5 million
Running back:
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $7 million
Rank: 26th
Biggest cap hit: Cam Akers, $1.7 million
Wide receiver
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Total: $29.7 million
Rank: 10th
Biggest cap hit: Cooper Kupp, $17.8 million
Tight end
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Total: $13.9 million
Rank: 6th
Biggest cap hit: Tyler Higbee, $8.1 million
Offensive line
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Total: $30.8 million
Rank: 24th
Biggest cap hit: Rob Havenstein, $9.6 million
Interior defensive line
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Total: $43.4 million
Rank: 1st
Biggest cap hit: Aaron Donald, $27 million
Edge rusher
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Total: $14.6 million
Rank: 25th
Biggest cap hit: Leonard Floyd, $8 million
Linebacker
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Total: $5.8 million
Rank: 32nd
Biggest cap hit: Bobby Wagner, $2.5 million
Cornerback
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Total: $34.2 million
Rank: 3rd
Biggest cap hit: Jalen Ramsey, $23.2 million
Safety
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Total: $9.0 million
Rank: 26th
Biggest cap hit: Taylor Rapp, $2.9 million
Offense
QB: $15.2 million (19th)
RB: $7 million (26th)
WR: $29.7 million (10th)
TE: $13.9 million (6th)
OL: $30.8 million (24th)
Total: $96.6 million (25th)
Defense
IDL: $43.4 million (1st)
EDGE: $14.6 million (25th)
LB: $5.8 million (32nd)
CB: $34.2 million (3rd)
Safety: $9.0 million (26th)
Total: $107 million (9th)
1
1