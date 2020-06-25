In Jon Gruden's first run as their coach, the Raiders made a big turnaround in his third season. After two straight 8-8 finishes, the team went 12-4 in 2000 to capture the AFC West championship.

Fast-forward 20 years and Gruden and the Raiders are again heading into their third season together. Coming off two rebuilding seasons in which they went a combined 12-23, history could repeat itself with another big step forward.

One major difference: Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were not in the picture in 2000. For the Raiders to duplicate another third-year Gruden turnaround and win a division title, it would probably require the Chiefs taking an unexpected tumble.

Where Raiders finish in crowded AFC could be very pleasant surprise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area