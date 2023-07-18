Where Quinnen Williams’ contracts ranks among defensive tackles

Quinnen Williams is now deservedly, one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL after signing a four-year, $96 million extension. So where do some of his numbers rank among his fellow defensive tackles? Let’s take a look, via Spotrac.

The first number most tend to look at is the average annual value of the deal. Williams landed a deal worth an average of $24 million per year, good for second in the league among defensive tackles and jumping ahead of all the new deals that were signed this offseason by Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million per), Daron Payne ($22.5 million), Dexter Lawrence ($21.875 million), Javon Hargrave ($21 million) and Ed Oliver ($17 million).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Williams’ number is still well below that of Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald at $31.67 million per year.

Williams’ deal gave him $47.835 million initially guaranteed at signing (signing bonus, 2023 and 2024 compensation, $6.241 million of 2025 salary). Only Payne received more guaranteed upfront at $55.01 million. Williams just beat out Simmons, who was guaranteed $47.830 million at signing. Donald got $46.5 million.

The Jets practically guaranteed Williams $66 million, with the rest coming in 2025 and 2026. That also ranks second among defensive tackles behind the $95 million practically guaranteed to Donald. Payne, who saw the most guaranteed upfront, is sixth on this list at $59.01 million, meaning Washington guaranteed all but $4 million at signing. Lawrence and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones each got $60 million guaranteed and Simmons has $59.33 million guaranteed.

In terms of total cash for 2023, Williams will get $26.094 million this season between his $24.5 million signing bonus, $1.094 million base salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses if he plays all 17 games (he gets $29,411 for each game played).

Advertisement

Only Payne ($31.01 million) and Donald ($28.5 million) will be paid more money this season than Williams. Simmons is getting $25.58 million this year and Hargrave will see $25.015 million.

So all in all, Williams’ deal has basically made him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. Thanks to his 12 sacks last season and seeing other players get paid, Williams was able to cash in big time and he earned every penny.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire