Where Quinn Ewers ranks among Texas quarterback signees since 2000
It’s no secret that Quinn Ewers is one of the most sought after quarterback prospects in history.
Prior to leaving Southlake Carroll High School one year early to cash in on some NIL deals at Ohio State, Ewers was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
On top of that, he received a perfect rating from 247Sports. He’s one of just five prospects since 2000 to sport a 1.000 grade.
Former Texas star Vince Young was one of the five, and we’re all aware of how Young’s collegiate career ended at Texas with the miraculous fourth-down scramble to win the national championship.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’re in prime position to potentially land Ewers from the transfer portal. The former Ohio State quarterback is scheduled to visit Austin on Saturday, and it’s now a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech.
It goes without saying that landing Ewers would be a monumental recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.
Let’s take a look at where Ewers ranks among Texas quarterback signees since 2000.
Connor Wood (2010)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9345
Four-star prospect from Houston, Texas
No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2010 recruiting class
Sam Ehlinger (2017)
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9446
Four-star prospect from Austin, Texas
No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class
Ja'Quinden Jackson (2020)
Image courtesy of Texas Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9664
Four-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas
No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class
Jerrod Heard (2014)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
247Sports grade: 0.9678
Four-star prospect from Denton, Texas
No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2014 recruiting class
Hudson Card (2020)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9721
Four-star prospect from Austin, Texas
No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class
Jevan Snead (2006)
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John Rieger
247Sports grade: 0.9817
Four-star prospect from Stephenville, Texas
No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2006 recruiting class
Chance Mock (2000)
AP Photo/Brett Coomer
247Sports grade: 0.9918
Five-star prospect from The Woodlands, Texas
No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2000 recruiting class
Garrett Gilbert (2009)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports grade: 0.9918
Five-star prospect from Austin, Texas
No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2009 recruiting class
Quinn Ewers (2021/2022 prospect)
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
247Sports grade: 1.0000
Five-star prospect from Southlake, Texas
No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class (reclassified to 2021 class)
Vince Young (2002)
AP Photo/The Dallas Morning News, Erich Schlegel
247Sports grade: 1.0000
Five-star prospect from Houston, Texas
No. 1 overall player in the 2002 recruiting class
