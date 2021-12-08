Where Quinn Ewers ranks among Texas quarterback signees since 2000

In this article:

It’s no secret that Quinn Ewers is one of the most sought after quarterback prospects in history.

Prior to leaving Southlake Carroll High School one year early to cash in on some NIL deals at Ohio State, Ewers was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

On top of that, he received a perfect rating from 247Sports. He’s one of just five prospects since 2000 to sport a 1.000 grade.

Former Texas star Vince Young was one of the five, and we’re all aware of how Young’s collegiate career ended at Texas with the miraculous fourth-down scramble to win the national championship.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’re in prime position to potentially land Ewers from the transfer portal. The former Ohio State quarterback is scheduled to visit Austin on Saturday, and it’s now a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech.

It goes without saying that landing Ewers would be a monumental recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Let’s take a look at where Ewers ranks among Texas quarterback signees since 2000.

Connor Wood (2010)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9345

Four-star prospect from Houston, Texas

No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2010 recruiting class

Sam Ehlinger (2017)

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9446

Four-star prospect from Austin, Texas

No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class

Ja'Quinden Jackson (2020)

Image courtesy of Texas Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9664

Four-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas

No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class

Jerrod Heard (2014)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

247Sports grade: 0.9678

Four-star prospect from Denton, Texas

No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2014 recruiting class

Hudson Card (2020)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9721

Four-star prospect from Austin, Texas

No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class

Jevan Snead (2006)

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John Rieger

247Sports grade: 0.9817

Four-star prospect from Stephenville, Texas

No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2006 recruiting class

Chance Mock (2000)

AP Photo/Brett Coomer

247Sports grade: 0.9918

Five-star prospect from The Woodlands, Texas

No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2000 recruiting class

Garrett Gilbert (2009)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports grade: 0.9918

Five-star prospect from Austin, Texas

No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2009 recruiting class

Quinn Ewers (2021/2022 prospect)

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports grade: 1.0000

Five-star prospect from Southlake, Texas

No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class (reclassified to 2021 class)

Vince Young (2002)

AP Photo/The Dallas Morning News, Erich Schlegel

247Sports grade: 1.0000

Five-star prospect from Houston, Texas

No. 1 overall player in the 2002 recruiting class

