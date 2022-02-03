Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Where 49ers QB could land

Which teams are most likely landing spots for Jimmy G? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo wants to go to a winner.

He might be in luck.

This offseason, there are at least two playoff teams -- the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- that will be looking for new starting quarterbacks after their future Hall-of-Fame signal-callers announced the endings of their playing careers.

The 49ers are looking to trade Garoppolo this offseason in order to gain some much-needed draft capital and open the door for Trey Lance to take over as the starter in 2022. Garoppolo this week acknowledged the end of his time with the 49ers is nearing.

"I’m excited about the opportunities to come," Garoppolo said on Tuesday. "I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football. I’m here to win football games."

Here are some teams that could be interested in acquiring Garoppolo this offseason:

The Miami Dolphins’ front office reportedly hopes their new coach will want to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and build the team around him.

One of the finalists for the Dolphins’ job is 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is scheduled for a second interview this week. If McDaniel is offered and accepts the job, Garoppolo could be in play for the Dolphins.

Bringing in a quarterback who already knows what McDaniel wants to accomplish would take a major burden off the shoulders of a first-time NFL head coach as he pieces together his coaching staff and begins to implement his plan for the entire team.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, the starter for the past 18 season, has retired. The next in line on the Steelers’ depth chart is backup Mason Rudolph, which is to say the Steelers must find another quarterback for the upcoming season.

The Steelers were good enough to earn a spot in the AFC playoffs despite a subpar season from Roethlisberger. They need a quarterback who can keep it together and get the ball to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has become one of the top receivers in the game.

Running back Najee Harris is the central figure of the offense, which would place Garoppolo in a familiar role. Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and is also very good at catching passes out of the backfield.

The Steelers have picks in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, so they have the draft picks to get a deal done with the 49ers. The Steelers’ first selection is at No. 20 overall. They could take a quarterback in that spot, but it is doubtful anyone they could get there would jump in and start as a rookie.

Washington Commanders

Coach Ron Rivera is one of the most respected men in the NFL, and he will be looking for a first in command at quarterback. Character and leadership are valued, and Garoppolo put himself near the top of that list with how he handled adversity with the 49ers.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed a year ago for the role, but he was limited to just one game before requiring season-ending hip surgery. Taylor Heinicke took over and was, uh, not good. The Commanders have a lot of pieces in place, including a lot of talent on defense.

Washington is not too far away. The team lost four in a row late in the season — two apiece to Dallas and Philadelphia — to bring their season crashing down after consecutive impressive victories over Tampa Bay, Carolina, Seattle and Las Vegas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Garoppolo spent 3 1/2 seasons behind Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and waited for his opportunity until he was traded to the 49ers.

The Buccaneers ran the Brady offense for two seasons, including the Super Bowl-winning 2020 campaign. Garoppolo could step in immediately with an understanding of how the Buccaneers’ offense functioned with Brady at quarterback.

Coach Bruce Arians likes to be aggressive and push the ball down the field. That is not Garoppolo’s strength, but Arians might want to keep things in place as much as possible to make another run at a championship after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

Arians speaks highly of Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. But it does not seem like a good idea to turn the keys over to Gabbert, whose talents on the practice field have never carried over into NFL games.

Las Vegas Raiders

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler come into a situation where a proven quarterback is already in place. However, Derek Carr is set to enter the final year of his contract and the new decision-makers with the Raiders have to figure out what's in the best long-term interest of the organization.

McDaniels probably will not want to sign Carr to an extension before he sees him perform in his system. McDaniel was at one time Garoppolo’s quarterbacks coach with the New England Patriots.

The 49ers would not be interested in acquiring Carr because the organization is committed to Lance. But the Raiders could easily find a trade partner for Carr, and the 49ers could then ship Garoppolo to Las Vegas to reunite with McDaniels.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are in the market for a veteran quarterback. There is one obvious connect-the-dots pairing for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett, the former Green Bay offensive coordinator, has a great relationship with Aaron Rodgers, who might be looking for a new work address. If the Packers decide the time is now to part ways with one of the all-time great quarterbacks, it would make perfect sense to send him to the AFC.

But if the Broncos do not pull off a blockbuster deal to land Rodgers, then Garoppolo would have to be under consideration. Teddy Bridgewater had a fine season, but he is a free agent and Hackett will want to evaluate all the available quarterbacks and choose his guy.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts spent first- and third-round picks to land Carson Wentz from Philadelphia a year ago. Wentz struggled on the field and did not provide much in terms of leadership, either. GM Chris Ballard did not exactly give Wentz a vote of confidence for next season, saying only, “At the time, we felt it was the right decision” to make the trade.

Indianapolis has a good defense and, perhaps, the best running back in the NFL with Jonathan Taylor.

But do the Colts want to give up more draft picks to land another quarterback? They do not have a first-round selection. Their next picks are second round (No. 47), third (No. 82) and fourth (No. 120).

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers also made a big mistake when they paid a steep price for a veteran quarterback last offseason. Carolina shipped second-, fourth-, and sixth-round draft picks to the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold.

In 11 starts, Darnold threw nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. What makes it even worse is that Darnold’s $18 million salary for 2022 is fully guaranteed. So it appears unlikely the Panthers will be able to bring in another high-priced quarterback, such as Garoppolo.

Coach Matt Rhule heads into his third season as head coach with a 10-23 record. He needs an answer, and he needs it fast. But it would not appear that obtaining Garoppolo is feasible.

New Orleans Saints

Until Sean Payton’s decision to step away, there was the Eastern Illinois connection with him and Garoppolo.

This offseason marks a dramatic shift with the Saints organization. After getting spoiled with so many years of Drew Brees, the Saints have no obvious answer at quarterback.

The new coach will have his likes and dislikes at quarterback. Garoppolo’s availability places him on the list of possibilities.

Others

Houston — The new coach, whomever that might be, will presumably have the call on Davis Mills.

Green Bay — If Rodgers moves on, is Jordan Love ready to take over? There does not seem to be much optimism about his readiness.

Seattle — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks had a weird 2021 offseason. But even if Wilson's time in Seattle is over, it’s difficult to see the 49ers sending Garoppolo to the Pacific Northwest.

