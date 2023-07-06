Where Purdy falls on Stephen A.'s list of top-five NFC QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the 49ers undoubtedly have one of, if not the best overall roster in the league. However, the biggest question mark still remains at quarterback.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly is believed to be the favorite to start for San Francisco in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers over former No. 3 pick Trey Lance and veteran Sam Darnold, if he recovers in time from offseason UCL surgery.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith not only believes Purdy is the starter under center for San Francisco, but that the former seventh-round pick is one of the top-five best quarterbacks in the NFC, behind only Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on his "Stephen's A-List."

PUT SOME RESPECT ON BROCK PURDY’S NAME pic.twitter.com/yffn1Gxf6a — crys; 🏈 (@crystalscuor) July 6, 2023

"Brock Purdy. Why? Because he's coached by Kyle Shanahan, that's why," Smith explained Thursday on "First Take." "Because he's got Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as a weapon. That's why. Because this man got the job mid-season, showed up and showed out (and) guided them to an NFC Championship Game ...

"Prior to that, they had this brother right here, and what did they do? They went to the NFC Championship Game. And oh, by the way, they were balling in the process of doing so ... Brock Purdy deserves consideration as a top-two quarterback."

The 49ers famously selected Purdy with the final pick (No. 262) in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Iowa State product originally was third on the depth chart behind Lance and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo once the season started before both suffered mid-season injuries, thrusting Purdy as the starter and taking the league by storm.

In nine regular season and playoff games as the 49ers' QB1, Purdy completed 110 of 161 passing attempts for 1,877 yards with 18 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Formerly known as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy's rise to stardom captured the attention and respect of many, and clearly Smith is one of them.

