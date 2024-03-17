Where Purdue basketball's NCAA Tournament resume stands as March Madness arrives

MINNEAPOLIS − Purdue basketball plowed through one of the toughest schedules this season.

Now with March Madness on the horizon, how does that schedule, a Big Ten regular season championship and a 29-4 record stack up when it comes to seeding?

By now, it's assumed the Purdue Boilermakers will be a No. 1 seed for the second straight season.

Now it's a matter of which No. 1 seed, with Purdue being in contention to be the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed. Saturday's loss to Wisconsin didn't help, but that was hours before Houston got blown out in the Big 12 championship by Iowa State. Connecticut now looks like Purdue's competition for the top overall seed.

Regardless, Indianapolis seems to be the likely destination, where Purdue probably faces the winner of a First Four play-in between two No. 16 seeds.

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) celebrates after making a basket while fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. At right is Purdue's Zach Edey (15). (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Purdue's signature wins

Pundits called this year's Maui Invitational the most loaded in the tournament's 40 years. With wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette, Purdue won the relocated Maui Invitational in Honolulu.

More: Purdue basketball knows how good it is, ready to "prove it to everybody"

Purdue's schedule is unmatched as the Boilermakers own a combined nine victories against teams in the NET's top 21-ranked teams. In addition to the Maui Invitational, Purdue has neutral court wins over Arizona (No. 4 NET) and Alabama (No. 9) and won at Wisconsin (No. 21) and Illinois (No. 16), while also beating the latter two at Mackey Arena as well.

In all, Purdue has 20 wins against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents.

Purdue losses

All three of Purdue's losses came on the road in Big Ten play.

For the second straight season, Purdue was the No. 1-ranked team when it traveled to Northwestern. For the second year in a row, the Wildcats stunned a top-ranked Boilermaker squad at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Purdue was 14-1 when it lost at Nebraska on Jan. 9 in a game where the Huskers shot 14 of 23 from 3-point range.

The most recent setback was at Ohio State on Feb. 18, the first game for the Buckeyes under interim coach Jake Diebler, who'd replaced Chris Holtmann days prior to the matchup. That started an end of season run where Ohio State went 6-2 under Diebler.

Wisconsin's win over Purdue Saturday was its second overtime loss.

Where NCAA tournament projections have Purdue

It's unanimous among bracketologists that Purdue will be a No. 1 seed. At worst, Purdue is the No. 3 overall seed. ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Purdue as the top overall seed until it lost on Saturday, then dropped the Boilermakers to No. 3 overall, and back up to No. 2 after Houston's loss.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball makes its case as No. 1 seed for March Madness