Where Purdue basketball stands in way-too-early 2024-25 rankings

Purdue basketball will join everyone else in college basketball next season. The Boilermakers will undergo significant roster change, and not only because two-time national player of the year Zach Edey has departed.

Purdue is slated to have six new faces (Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess, Kanon Catchings, C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen) joining potential key returners in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Mason Gillis, Cam Heide, Myles Colvin, Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst.

Is another Final Four possible? Looking way ahead, it appears that might be a bit much to ask. But a Sweet 16 trip seems reasonable.

The post-Zach Edey era in West Lafayette has officially begun, but don't expect Matt Painter's team to fall too far in the national discussion. The Boilermakers will still bring back one of the best backcourts in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is ready for a bigger role in the frontcourt. The questions will be whether Smith and Loyer can take the jump from complementary players to go-to guys, and which reserve or freshman breaks out. A good bet would be Camden Heide.

The Boilermakers will be saying goodbye to an all-time college great and two-time national player of the year in Zach Edey, but when you have the level of talent and experience they have coming back, you're going to have it a lot better than many other rosters throughout the country. Braden Smith is an All-American, Fletcher Loyer is only going to keep getting better, Mason Gillis will return, Camden Heide is a breakout candidate, and Matt Painter ushers in a top-15 recruiting class. The Boilers will keep on steaming ahead.

Purdue loses Zach Edey and Lance Jones but returns every other relevant piece, and it will now be time for Kaufman-Renn to become the featured low-post scorer. The Boilermakers got a preview of that last summer when Edey was off with Team Canada and Kaufman-Renn led the Boilers in scoring during a foreign tour. Smith is already one of the best point guards in college hoops and could elevate himself to All-America status when he takes on more of a scoring role. It’s rare to have so much experience and production returning. It’s going to be difficult to replace Edey, but Matt Painter has two giants lined up to possibly be next. Berg, a 7-2 freshman this season, shot 75 percent from the field in limited minutes, and Painter signed a 7-foot-3 center in Jacobsen. He’s got a type!

USA TODAY: 9th

It will be hard to imagine the Boilermakers without Zach Edey in the middle. The returners next season will be familiar, though. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will be back for their third years as starters. Mason Gillis – the team’s top 3-point percentage shooter – could stay and join returners Trey Kaufman-Renn, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide poised for bigger roles. Kanon Catchings leads recruiting class big on quality and quantity.

Zach Edey is off to the NBA, but Matt Painter won’t have to adjust much with freshman Will Berg, his 7-foot-2 Swedish center. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will be back, too, so Purdue should be right back at the top of the expanded Big Ten next season. It might finally be time for the conference drought to end.

This will be a different team without Zach Edey, but it won’t be a lot smaller. Freshman Will Berg is 7-2 and skilled and should allow the Boilers to move forward without having to make significant adjustments to their approach. He won’t be a two-time college player of the year, but, if the plan holds, he’ll allow Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Myles Colvin and Cam Heide to develop as players without having to significantly adjust their approaches.

The end of the Zach Edey era in West Lafayette will take some getting used to, but that shouldn’t bring an end to Purdue as a national contender. Braden Smith is an easy projection as one of the nation’s best floor generals after a massive season in 2023–24, and Purdue has quietly stockpiled athletic, versatile wings with the likes of Cam Heide, Kanon Catchings, Myles Colvin and Mason Gillis. Don’t expect a big drop-off from the Boilermakers.

Matt Painter might not have Zach Edey, but the Boilers aren't going anywhere. Braden Smith will be the best point guard in the Big Ten next year until proven otherwise. Fletcher Loyer can take another jump. Painter believes Trey Kaufman-Renn has a shot to be a flat-out star, and Purdue has three young wings (Camden Heide, Myles Colvin and Kanon Catchings) who each have a chance to be really, really good.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball in way-too-early 2024-25 rankings without Zach Edey