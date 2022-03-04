Where do prominent Sooners 2023 targets land in the updated Top247 from 247Sports?

With the completion of the 2021 season and 2022 recruiting concluded, aside from a few high-profile names, most recruiting services have moved their focus toward the class of 2023. Recently, On3 Recruiting released their updated On300 rankings to reflect how they view prospects from the class of 2023 as camps, showcases, and 7-on-7’s move to the forefront. The current juniors have one final summer before making that leap to their senior year.

Oklahoma has prospects littered up and down the 247Sports rankings, and many saw moves up the list while a few experienced declines in their rankings, and some held steady at their previous spots. Parker Thune of OUInsider provides a complete look at every Oklahoma target and where they now rank in 247Sports updated Top247.

Here’s a look at 11 Oklahoma targets and how they moved in the 2023 rankings.

6. David Hicks, DL

The consensus five-star defensive lineman out of Allen High School in Texas, David Hicks is a can’t miss must-have prospect for the Sooners. They’ve acclimated themselves quite well with Hicks. He was the sixth overall prospect in the country during the last update and he remains the sixth-best prospect this go around as well.

Oklahoma will get an official visit and hope Todd Bates’ relationship helps them beat out the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama, and other major programs that will get into the mix.

17. Derrick LeBlanc, DL

Derrick LeBlanc represents another highly rated defensive line prospect the Sooners covet and are pursuing. After an unusually long unofficial visit, the Sooners positioned themselves in a solid place to stick firmly in the race for LeBlanc’s services. LeBlanc is considered the No. 17 prospect in the country according to 247Sports.

32. Anthony Hill, LB

The priority linebacker target for the Sooners, Anthony Hill is being coveted by every major program in the country. The race looks like a local one likely coming down to Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners. Hill is now the No. 32 player in the 2023 class.

33. Richard Young, RB

The Sooners may not be the frontrunners for Richard Young, but considering he will be in Norman the first weekend in march for another big time Junior Day is huge. He dropped a few spots but make no mistake he’s still probably the best pound dor pound running back prospect in the class. With DeMarco Murray at the forefront of their recruitment, the Oklahoma Sooners will make a strong push for Young.

35. Jackson Arnold, QB

Jackson Arnold is no longer a target, but an Oklahoma Sooners commit following the first Junior Day of the Brent Venables era.

Coming off the heels of a fantastic junior season, Arnold’s stock is soaring, and he can get even better. 2021 was his first season as a starting quarterback and helped Denton Guyer reach the state championship game.

Arnold was 46th in 247Sports previous rankings and has moved up to No. 35. With a likely invite to the Elite 11 camp coming and another strong season, Arnold might be able to push for five-star status.

62. Bai Jobe, EDGE

Bai Jobe made a huge jump in the latest Top 247 rankings. The Norman product had a strong 2021 season for Community Christian School and has tons of untapped potential. The Sooners are in a good place for Jobe, but national powers Georgia and Alabama are making a strong push.

64. Jalen Hale, WR

Longview High School product Jalen Hale should be at the top of the Sooners WR board. He’s an incredible talent and with just one wide receiver committed to the 2023 class, the Sooners have plenty of room for more talented pass-catchers. Jalen Hale now ranks No. 64 in the 2023 class.

72. Peyton Bowen, S

Bowen joins this list as the first recruit pledged to another school not named Oklahoma. However, he’s visited Oklahoma and is teammates with Jackson Arnold. Notre Dame has his verbal commitment, but the Sooners and Arnold are working hard to flip the 72nd ranked player in the class. He jumped up 4 spots since the last rankings update.

103. Cayden Green, OT

Cayden Green is a name Sooner fans may want to get familiar with. He’s an intriguing prospect and the Sooners could very receive a commitment from him shortly. He vaults up from 135 to 103 and is knocking on the door of being top 100.

127. Micah Tease, ATH

An in-state star, Micah Tease is a Tulsa kid on a collision course to play Power 5 football. The Sooners are in an excellent spot to land the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma but will have to battle with Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to land Tease’s services.

137. Ashton Cozart, WR

Ashton Cozart marks the second Oklahoma commit on the list. Cozart’s commitment represented a shift in wide receiver recruiting philosophy as Jeff Lebby targets long and tall wideouts to deploy on the outside.

