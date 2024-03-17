Where Princeton basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Who can forget Princeton’s stirring March Madness run a year ago, as the Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

The program once again put itself in contention for a coveted slot in the high-profile 68-team postseason bracket, finishing as the Ivy League’s regular season champion, with a host of contributors from last season pushing the team forward.

But the top-seeded Tigers got upset in the Ivy League semifinals Saturday, falling to Brown, 90-81. It was a bitter pill for a team that has won the Ivy League’s four-team postseason event twice since it was established in 2017, having fallen twice as the top seed.

Will Princeton be playing in the NCAA Tournament?

The consensus was that the Tigers (24-4), despite a very good regular season, needed to win the Ivy League Tournament and secure the automatic bid to make it into the NCAA Tournament field, with just reaching the final not enough for the Tigers to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

Brown's Kino Lilly Jr. drives past Princeton defender Zach Martini in Saturday's Ivy League semifinal at Columbia University in New York.

What’s next for Princeton?

The Tigers are now headed to the NIT, with field for the National Invitation Tournament, with the Selection Show to reveal of the 32-team field set for 9:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The first three rounds of the NIT are contested on the home court of the higher seed, with Princeton likely to get at least one home game. Depending on how the bracket is set up, potential showdowns with the likes of Villanova and St. John’s would generate a lot of interest.

The NIT concludes at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the semifinals and finals on April 2 and 4.

How has Princeton fared in the NIT?

This will be the Tigers’ eighth appearance in the NIT, having lost to VCU in the opening round in 2022. They won it in 1975, beating Providence in the final.

