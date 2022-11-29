Where are potential Sean Payton suitors picking in the 2023 NFL draft?

Week 12 is in the books and the 2023 NFL draft order projections have updated, so it’s as good a time as any to speculate on which teams might be in the hunt for Sean Payton — and what the New Orleans Saints could gain should he move on to a new team in a few months.

But let’s start with the Saints. They traded their 2023 first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles so they could get another first rounder in 2022 (which became left tackle Trevor Penning), and right now that draft choice is projected to fall at No. 6 overall. That gives the Super Bowl-contender Eagles a highly valuable draft pick which the Saints could dearly use.

The good news is the Saints could end up with a high first rounder of their own should Payton be traded to a new team in 2023. Some franchises have already been linked to his interests, and others make sense as long-shot suitors, so let’s take a look at where each of them are slotted in:

Arizona Cardinals

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

2023 first rounder: No. 7 overall

Other 2023 picks: Rounds 2, 3, 4, 6

2024 draft picks: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

The Cardinals are slotted in just behind the Saints, making their 2023 first round choice one of the most appealing assets any team could hope to offer. Arizona was linked to Payton in a recent ESPN report, but they signed head coach Kliff Kingsbury to a multiyear extension this offseason and it feels unlikely they’d part ways so soon. Still, stranger things have happened. Because they have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, maybe Payton would sign off on a trade sending that No. 7 pick back to New Orleans since he wouldn’t necessarily be shorthanded.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

2023 first rounder: No. 17 overall

Other 2023 picks: Rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 (via Chicago Bears), 7

2024 draft picks: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Another team linked to Payton in that ESPN report, the Chargers make a ton of sense for the ex-Saints head coach. Young quarterback Justin Herbert is almost begging for a talented play caller to get the most out of his talents. Their roster is rife with playmakers on each side of the ball. Brandon Staley’s second year on the job has been dicey, but right now he’s got them close to a playoff berth. It would be surprising to see him let go, but stranger things have happened. The prospect of landing Payton might convince ownership to make a move.

Story continues

Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2023 first rounder: No. 5 overall

Other 2023 picks: Rounds 2, 2 (via San Francisco 49ers), 3, 3 (via 49ers), 4, 4 (via 49ers), 5

2024 draft picks: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (via 49ers), 5 (via Tennessee Titans), 6 (via Arizona Cardinals)

It’s already been relayed that Payton has no interest in the Panthers job, but that won’t stop them from at least making an offer. And Carolina can put more on the table than any other team after stockpiling so many draft picks. They can make an offer that the Saints can’t refuse — but it might not be one that Payton agrees to, and he ultimately has the final say here. Expect Panthers owner David Tepper to pull out all the stops in recruiting him, even if it’s ultimately unsuccessful.

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 first rounder: No. 27 overall

Other 2023 picks: Rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

2024 draft picks: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Look, this Cowboys connection isn’t going away until Payton is introduced at a press conference for his new team. Even if Mike McCarthy is rolling with an 8-3 record (made more impressive by Dak Prescott’s extended absence early this season) in the thick of the playoff race. Jerry Jones has seen him win in the regular season before, and expectations are higher than that in Dallas. If they get bounced out of the playoffs early again, there’s a real possibility Jones puts his chips on the table to try and bring Payton back to the fold.

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 first rounder: No. 25 overall (from Miami Dolphins, via San Francisco 49ers)

Other 2023 picks: Rounds 3, 3 (via Indianapolis Colts), 4, 5, 6 (via Pittsburgh Steelers), 7 (via Minnesota Vikings)

2024 draft picks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 4 (via Dolphins), 5, 7, 7 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Don’t sleep on the Broncos, who are very likely to move on from out-of-his-depth rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a few weeks. Russell Wilson didn’t negotiate a trade to Denver to kickstart a rebuild, and the Broncos have a strong supporting cast that would thrive in Payton’s offense. There were rumors he and Wilson wanted to work together prior to his resignation from New Orleans; maybe they end up together here. The Broncos somehow have enough picks to get a deal done if they so choose.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire