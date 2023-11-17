Update: Where players stand at RSM in Next 10, top 125
The RSM Classic marks the end of the FedExCup Fall, which also means this is the last chance for players to qualify for the Next 10 and to crack the top 125 in the points standings.
With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51-60, aka the Next 10, after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards.
The winner of this week's event will receive 500 FEC points with the runner-up getting 300 and third place 190. Players who make the cut will receive points (those who previously finished inside the top 50 and non-members do not). Click here for the full distribution.
Here's a look at how those near the cut line in both parts of the FEC standings are faring in St. Simons, Georgia:
FEC RANK
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
RSM STANDING
51
Beau Hossler
1,243
DNP (clinched Next 10)
52
Matt Kuchar
1,041
T-5
53
Mackenzie Hughes
1,014
T-10
54
Ben Griffin
983
T-10
55
Taylor Montgomery
980
T-10
56
980
T-44
57
Alex Smalley
954
T-61
58
Luke List
935
T-22
59
J.J. Spaun
930
T-61
60
Sam Ryder
925
T-2
61
Mark Hubbard
914
MC
62
Stephan Jaeger
912
T-22
63
Thomas Detry
891
T-32
64
Alex Noren
890
T-22
65
Erik van Rooyen
876
DNP
66
Davis Riley
870
DNP
67
Brandon Wu
869
T-44
68
S.H. Kim
853
DNP
69
Keith Mitchell
792
MC
70
Hayden Buckley
791
MC
Top 125
FEC RANK
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
RSM STANDING
120
Matti Schmid
444
MC
121
Doug Ghim
443
MC
122
Nico Echavarria
442
T-32
123
Troy Merritt
441
MC
124
Andrew Novak
440
T-61
125
Carl Yuan
437
T-32
126
Henrik Norlander
431
MC
127
Maverick McNealy
414
T-22
128
Ryan Moore
385
T-44
129
C.T. Pan
383
WD
130
Patton Kizzire
381
T-44
131
Ryan Palmer
376
MC
132
Zecheng Dou
368
MC
133
Scott Piercy
356
T-61
134
Kramer Hickok
354
T-44
135
Cameron Champ
353
T-61