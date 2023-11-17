Update: Where players stand at RSM in Next 10, top 125

The RSM Classic marks the end of the FedExCup Fall, which also means this is the last chance for players to qualify for the Next 10 and to crack the top 125 in the points standings.

With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51-60, aka the Next 10, after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards.

The winner of this week's event will receive 500 FEC points with the runner-up getting 300 and third place 190. Players who make the cut will receive points (those who previously finished inside the top 50 and non-members do not). Click here for the full distribution.

Here's a look at how those near the cut line in both parts of the FEC standings are faring in St. Simons, Georgia:

FEC RANK PLAYER FEC POINTS RSM STANDING 51 Beau Hossler 1,243 DNP (clinched Next 10) 52 Matt Kuchar 1,041 T-5 53 Mackenzie Hughes 1,014 T-10 54 Ben Griffin 983 T-10 55 Taylor Montgomery 980 T-10 56 Nick Hardy 980 T-44 57 Alex Smalley 954 T-61 58 Luke List 935 T-22 59 J.J. Spaun 930 T-61 60 Sam Ryder 925 T-2 61 Mark Hubbard 914 MC 62 Stephan Jaeger 912 T-22 63 Thomas Detry 891 T-32 64 Alex Noren 890 T-22 65 Erik van Rooyen 876 DNP 66 Davis Riley 870 DNP 67 Brandon Wu 869 T-44 68 S.H. Kim 853 DNP 69 Keith Mitchell 792 MC 70 Hayden Buckley 791 MC

Top 125