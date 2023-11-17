Advertisement

Update: Where players stand at RSM in Next 10, top 125

The RSM Classic marks the end of the FedExCup Fall, which also means this is the last chance for players to qualify for the Next 10 and to crack the top 125 in the points standings.

With the top 50 in the FedExCup already locked in for every signature event in 2024, Nos. 51-60, aka the Next 10, after the fall will get into the first two signature events following The Sentry, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-4) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18). Players inside the top 125 will retain their full cards.

The winner of this week's event will receive 500 FEC points with the runner-up getting 300 and third place 190. Players who make the cut will receive points (those who previously finished inside the top 50 and non-members do not). Click here for the full distribution.

Here's a look at how those near the cut line in both parts of the FEC standings are faring in St. Simons, Georgia:

FEC RANK

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

RSM STANDING

51

Beau Hossler

1,243

DNP (clinched Next 10)

52

Matt Kuchar

1,041

T-5

53

Mackenzie Hughes

1,014

T-10

54

Ben Griffin

983

T-10

55

Taylor Montgomery

980

T-10

56

Nick Hardy

980

T-44

57

Alex Smalley

954

T-61

58

Luke List

935

T-22

59

J.J. Spaun

930

T-61

60

Sam Ryder

925

T-2

61

Mark Hubbard

914

MC

62

Stephan Jaeger

912

T-22

63

Thomas Detry

891

T-32

64

Alex Noren

890

T-22

65

Erik van Rooyen

876

DNP

66

Davis Riley

870

DNP

67

Brandon Wu

869

T-44

68

S.H. Kim

853

DNP

69

Keith Mitchell

792

MC

70

Hayden Buckley

791

MC

Top 125

FEC RANK

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

RSM STANDING

120

Matti Schmid

444

MC

121

Doug Ghim

443

MC

122

Nico Echavarria

442

T-32

123

Troy Merritt

441

MC

124

Andrew Novak

440

T-61

125

Carl Yuan

437

T-32

126

Henrik Norlander

431

MC

127

Maverick McNealy

414

T-22

128

Ryan Moore

385

T-44

129

C.T. Pan

383

WD

130

Patton Kizzire

381

T-44

131

Ryan Palmer

376

MC

132

Zecheng Dou

368

MC

133

Scott Piercy

356

T-61

134

Kramer Hickok

354

T-44

135

Cameron Champ

353

T-61