Where Phil Steele ranks each of Wisconsin’s position groups entering the 2023 season

No college football offseason is complete without a skim or thorough read, depending on your preference, of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview.

I could take a million angles from the magazine to preview Wisconsin’s season. But Steele always a tremendous job with in-depth previews of where each roster stands entering the season.

The Big Ten has seen a lot of change this offseason. There are new coaches at Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue and Northwestern, and top programs including Ohio State and Penn State have new young quarterbacks.

What isn’t changed? The Big Ten East and West will exist for one final season before USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. That, and Wisconsin has a terrific running back room.

With that lense in mind, here is how Phil Steele ranked every Wisconsin position group entering the season, compared to both the Big Ten and the rest of the country:

Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai avoids the rush of outside linebacker T.J. Bollers during The Launch, the team’s intra-squad scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday April 22, 2023.

Overall: No. 35

Big Ten: No. 3

Ranked behind Maryland (Taulia Tagovailoa) and Michigan (J.J. McCarthy).

Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) and Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) have a laugh as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Overall: No. 5

Big Ten: No. 4

Ranked behind Michigan (Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards), Ohio State (TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams) and Penn State (Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen).

Receivers

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 36

Big Ten: No. 5

Ranked behind Ohio State, Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State.

Offensive Line

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) is congratulated by Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) and Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) after scoring a touchdown during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 18

Big Ten: No. 4

Ranked behind Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) goes through a drill at practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Overall: No. 31

Big Ten: No. 6

Ranked behind Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Illinois.

Linebackers

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 6

Big Ten: No. 3

Ranked behind Penn State and Michigan.

Defensive Backs

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Kamo’i Latu #13 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after intercepting a pass from Ryan Hilinski #3 of the Northwestern Wildcats (not pictured) during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Overall: No. 27

Big Ten: No. 6

Ranked behind Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Maryland.

Special Teams

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Nate Van Zelst (29) kicks a field goal as punter Gavin Meyers (28) holds during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyesvat Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 25

Big Ten: No. 2

Ranked behind Iowa.

