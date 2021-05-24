Where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are in latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka battled on Sunday for the Wanamaker Trophy. Come September, they could again team for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup.

With his win, Mickelson moved from 52nd to 16th in the latest American standings. The top six players after the BMW Championship (Aug. 26-29) will earn automatic spots on captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. squad for the Sept. 24-26 matches at Whistling Straits. Stricker will then have six wild-card selections.

Koepka currently wouldn't need one. With his T-2 at Kiawah Island, Koepka picked up two spots to No. 4.

Here’s a look at the current top 12 (with their previous ranking in parentheses):

  • 1 (1). Dustin Johnson

  • 2 (2). Bryson DeChambeau

  • 3 (3). Justin Thomas

  • 4 (6). Brooks Koepka

  • 5 (4). Collin Morikawa

  • 6 (5). Xander Schauffele

  • 7 (7). Patrick Reed

  • 8 (8). Tony Finau

  • 9 (10). Daniel Berger

  • 10 (9). Webb Simpson

  • 11 (11). Jordan Spieth

  • 12 (12). Billy Horschel

Click here for full rankings.

Recommended Stories

  • With sixth major title at age 50, is Phil Mickelson among men's all-time top 10?

    Phil Mickelson's PGA victory was historic, but was it enough to get him ranked among the top 10 men's players in the game's history?

  • Runner-up Brooks Koepka was not happy with the PGA Championship fans who stormed the final hole chasing Phil Mickelson

    Brooks Koepka couldn't catch Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, and at the last hole of the tournament, his knee paid the price.

  • PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka’s golf equipment at Kiawah

    A complete list of the golf equipment Brooks Koepka is using this week during the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah.

  • Tiger Woods and Tom Brady hail ‘truly inspirational’ Phil Mickelson

    Mickelson, 50, became golf’s oldest major winner on SundayJack Nicklaus also salutes Mickelson for US PGA victory Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have both won majors past the age of 40. Photograph: Curtis Compton/AP As Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner of all time on Sunday, a number of other athletes who have achieved success in the later stages of their careers paid tribute. Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021 Mickelson claimed the US PGA Championship at the age of 50 and one of the first to offer their congratulations was his old rival Tiger Woods. “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!,” wrote Woods on Twitter. Woods won the 2019 Masters at the age of 43 but a serious car crash earlier this year has cast doubt on whether he will ever play professional golf again. “Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return,” wrote Mickelson in reply to Woods’s tweet. Jack Nicklaus is still the oldest Masters champion of all time: he won the title at Augusta in 1986 shortly after he had turned 46. Nicklaus mentioned that mark in a video message to Mickelson on Twitter. “Fantastic golf this week at Kiawah,” said Nicklaus. “You played great, didn’t make any dumb mistakes, which is the whole key to winning a major championship. You played the golf course, as dangerous as it is, very, very well … And, you know, something that strikes me: 50-years-old is older than 46.” Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021 Away from golf, perhaps the most famous athlete in America, Tom Brady, was watching Mickelson’s final round on Sunday. Brady already held the title of oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record he broke in 2019, when he steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in February at the age of 43. As Mickelson holed out from sand on the fifth hole on Sunday, Brady tweeted “That’s my quarterback!!!”. Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021 Finally, there was praise from last year’s US PGA champion, Collin Morikawa, who was 23 when he claimed the title. “Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047,” he wrote on Twitter.

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • Capitals lose in first round for third-straight year and offseason questions loom

    Early Stanley Cup playoff exit vs. Bruins hard to view as anything other than another missed opportunity for Washington.

  • PGA Championship: Tom Brady inspired Phil Mickelson's remarkable victory

    Phil Mickelson credited former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for motivating him en route to a record-breaking PGA Championship victory.

  • Fans rushed to celebrate Phil Mickelson's win at the PGA Championship

    Both at the Ocean Course and on social media, fans didn't hesitate to celebrate Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship win.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Jets RB Michael Carter has the talent to thrive in Mike LaFleur’s offense

    The Jets' fourth-round running back is a great fit in the wide-zone scheme.

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth rebounds with 68, heads off to watch Phil the Thrill

    Jordan Spieth's putter warmed up on Saturday as he shot 4-under 68, but he likely will be too far back to make a run at completing the Slam.

  • PGA Championship: Louis Oosthuizen’s golf equipment at Kiawah

    A complete list of the gear Louis Oosthuizen is using this week at the Ocean Course at Kiawah during the 2021 PGA Championship.

  • Avalanche looking ahead in playoffs after sweep of Blues

    The Avalanche made quick work of the Blues and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Taiwan's Hsu wins Pure Silk Championship for first LPGA title

    Hsu Wei-Ling rode an eagle at the 15th hole to an emotional two-stroke victory in the Pure Silk Championship on Sunday, capturing a long-awaited first LPGA title.

  • The Detroit Red Wings' rebuild just got a little boost from the Boston Bruins. Here's why

    The Detroit Red Wings get a better pick because the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and more congratulate Phil Mickelson on social media

    Many notable names of the golf world extended their congratulations to six-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson.

  • 21 ultramarathon runners die after extreme weather besets high-altitude mountain race

    The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.

  • Texans are dead last in Peter King’s NFL power rankings

    The Houston Texans are No. 32 in Peter King's latest power rankings at NBC Sports' "Football Morning in America" column.

  • Matt Ryan: Changes in organization keep it fresh for me

    For some veteran players, the kind of changes that the Falcons made over the last year would be reason to think about making a change in your own address. Head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired during the regular season and replaced by Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot once the year [more]