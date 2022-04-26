Where PFF ranks Wisconsin’s 2022 NFL draft prospects

A number of Badger hopefuls are anxiously awaiting the 2022 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday night.

Stars on both sides of the football are hoping to hear their names called anytime between Thursday and Saturday. The prep work is all but finished, and it’s now time to see dreams realized.

Pro Football Focus recently released their final NFL draft prospect rankings for 2022, and four Badgers made their list of the top 250 players hoping to see professional dreams play out.

A pair of offensive and defensive stars from the 2021 Badgers are listed, with the top Wisconsin player coming in at No. 36 overall. Here is a look at where the four Badgers stand according to Pro Football Focus:

LB Leo Chenal - No. 36

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OL Logan Bruss - No. 111

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7.

LB Jack Sanborn - No. 200

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jake Ferguson - No. 205

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to run through the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) after evading Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

