Where PFF ranks UNC football program ahead of 2024 season

It’s hard to predict just what type of season the North Carolina football program will have in 2024 after losing several key pieces. We do know that they have to replace production from Drake Maye, Tez Walker, and Cedric Gray.

But in college football, anything can happen and UNC could turn around and have a successful season. That’s why the games are played.

As we are still a few months away from kickoff, Pro Football Focus has released its rankings for every team 1-to-133 for the upcoming season. And PFF has the Tar Heels as a top 25 team, checking in at No. 25.

PFF projects UNC to finish with 7.9 wins based on their model with an 86.51 percent chance to make a bowl game. UNC’s schedule does set up nicely to reach a bowl game but there are some tough games on there as well.

UNC’s chances to win the ACC are low at 8.9 percent and they sit at 0.79 percent to win the national championship.

They are also the third-highest-ranked team by PFF behind only Florida State and Clemson. UNC is ahead of NC State which is No. 26 in the rankings.

