Where PFF ranks 49ers' receiving corps among NFL's top five

No matter how many questions there are about the quarterback position, the 49ers certainly have their receiving corps on lock.

Whoever ends up under center come Week 1 has a treasure chest of offensive weapons to work with -- two of the NFL's top wide receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, arguably the league's best running backs room anchored by All-Pro Christian McCaffrey and, last but not least, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who are elite at their positions.

All that talent helped San Francisco's pass-catchers land in Pro Football Focus' top-five receiving corps at No. 4 headed into the 2023 NFL season.

"There are so many receiving weapons to choose from in the Niners offense," PFF's Trevor Sikkema writes. "They have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at the receiver positions, George Kittle at tight end and now Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield."

Sikkema pointed out that from Week 7 on in 2022 -- when the 49ers acquired McCaffrey in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers -- San Francisco's team receiving grade of 87.3 was the highest in the league.

But that didn't stop PFF from placing three other teams above the 49ers in their rankings.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who earned the outlet's top spot last year, came in at No. 1 again thanks largely in part to their trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Eagles wideouts A.J Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with tight end Dallas Goedert and his 90.8 receiving grade, helped Philadelphia claim the No. 2 spot.

Right ahead of the 49ers at No. 3 are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins, while San Francisco was deemed skilled enough to be listed ahead of the No.5 Seattle Seahawks.

That's good news for the 49ers, who try to finish ahead of the Seahawks wherever they can -- especially in the NFC West.

And as Kittle, Samuel, McCaffrey and Co. look to make it back the NFC Championship Game, then, the Super Bowl, coach Kyle Shanahan can rest at night knowing he has one of the league's most potent offenses.

