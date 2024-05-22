Where PFF ranks 49ers QB Purdy among NFL's 32 starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Few current NFL starting quarterbacks have been as successful as Brock Purdy over the last two seasons.

Along the way, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has established himself as the heartbeat of the 49ers’ talent-laden, dynamic offense and as one of the league’s most promising stars.

Now, as the 24-year-old signal-caller enters his third season, it begs the question of where Purdy ranks among the NFL’s starting quarterbacks.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus’ analyst Trevor Sikkema did just that, evaluating Purdy and determining that the quarterback ranks No. 13 among the league’s 32 starters.

“I’m fairly comfortable with Purdy's ranking on this list,” Sikkema wrote. “His consistent success — albeit in a very talented offense — over the past two years should not go unrecognized. His 78.3 percent adjusted completion rate was a top-five number in 2023, which speaks to his timing and accuracy. And his 5.4 percent big-time throw percentage shows that, even with below-average arm talent, he is a good enough anticipator to make things happen.

“Purdy is also a very confident player and pushes the ball, which battles the 'game manager' label he often gets; he’s not just a dink-and-dunk passer. Does he have the athletic talent of some other players? No, but he’s damn good at his job, regardless.”

The Iowa State product comes in behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence on Sikkema's list.

Purdy is coming off another phenomenal campaign in which he passed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (4,278 yards) for the most single-season passing yards in franchise history with 4,280.

Throughout his two-year NFL career, Purdy has thrown for 5,654 yards and 44 touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.4.

The quarterback’s consistency has powered San Francisco to four playoff wins – including the 49ers' 2024 NFC Championship win – and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance.

With a full, healthy offseason of preparation as the team's QB1, all signs point to another productive season from Purdy -- and PFF unlikely would object.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast