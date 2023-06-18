Where PFF ranked Colts offensive line entering 2023

The position group that arguably needs the biggest turnaround for the Indianapolis Colts entering the 2023 season is the offensive line.

Coming off a disastrous 2022 campaign in which the entire offense failed to meet expectations, there is a vital need to bounce back under new head coach Shane Steichen and new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. in 2023.

Despite the horrendous production from the previous campaign, Pro Football Focus expects a return to form for the unit, ranking them as the 10th-best offensive line in the NFL.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith The Colts’ line was a mess last season but should have been much better. This ranking assumes a significant bounce back to their previous baseline of play. Quenton Nelson, one the best lineman in all of football, allowed four sacks in his first four years in the league before letting up five in 2022, his worst year as a pro. Best Player: Quenton Nelson Theoretically, Quenton Nelson is still the best lineman in this group, but he is now under pressure to reverse a steep decline in his play. After three elite seasons to start his career, he has had back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade below 70.0 overall.

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson expected to take over the starting role at some point during the 2023 season, it will be vital for the offensive line to get off to a hot start.

While the veterans in Nelson and center Ryan Kelly must do their part in bouncing back to their expected form, the question marks rely more on the development of second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann and the right guard competition being led by Will Fries.

Richardson proved in his one year as a collegiate starter that he excels in avoiding sacks and manipulating the pocket under pressure. But it’s still going to be a steep jump in competition to the NFL.

Regardless, if the Colts want any hope of turning things around offensively in 2023, they’ll need the offensive line to return to form.

