Where Penn State ranks in Week 3 AP Top 25

Three weeks into the season, Penn State has made no movement up in the AP Top 25. But the Nittany Lions have not dropped either. Following all of the college football action from Week 3, Penn State continues to be ranked no. 7 in the updated AP top 25 poll, which was updated on Sunday.

Georgia held on to the top spot in the AP poll with a landslide 57 first-place votes. The defending national champions are followed by Michigan at no. 2, who picked up 2 first-place votes. No. 3 Texas swapped spots with no. 4 Florida State this week after the Seminoles had a bit of a struggle on the road at Boston College. No. 5 USC and no. 6 Ohio State remained in their spots from the previous week, each staying just ahead of Penn State.

Washington, Notre Dame, and Oregon complete this week’s top 10. The Huskies and Fighting Irish were in the same positions from a week ago. Oregon moved into the top 10 after moving up three spots this week. No. 11 Utah (up 1) and no. 12 LSU (up 2) each moved up to take advantage of drops by no. 13 Alabama (down 3) and no. 23 Tennessee (down 12).

Penn State will get a top 25 matchup this week against Iowa. The Hawkeyes moved up one spot to no. 24 in this week’s AP poll. Iowa is the fourth and last Big Ten team in the AP top 25 this week.

Penn State also ranked no. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire