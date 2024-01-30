Where Penn State ranks in updated On3 team rankings for 2024

The final days in the recruiting cycle for the Class of 2024 are nearly upon us. The traditional signing period will open back up next week on February 7 as the final decisions to be made from any undecided high school football players are made official. The introduction to the early signing period has changed the game in a major way though as many programs already have the majority of their recruiting class, if not all of it, already signed and ready to go for the upcoming year. In the case of Penn State, a number of those commitments are already on campus and enrolled in classes so they can participate in offseason workouts and spring football practices.

With the vast majority of FBS programs in a similar boat as Penn State, On3 has updated its class rankings for the Class of 2024 one final time before the signing period opens back up. It is unlikely to change too much from this point on, although there could be some minor adjustments to come. So, where did Penn State round out its Class of 2024 according to the updated On3 class rankings?

On3 ranks Penn State’s Class of 2024 at no. 16 overall with a score of 91.212. This national ranking actually dipped four spots since the last time we took a look at On3’s rankings. Just eight days ago, On3 ranked Penn State at no. 12 overall in the nation.

The updated On3 class ranking has Penn State ranked fourth among Big Ten programs in 2024. New member Oregon takes the top spot among Big Ten programs at no. 3 overall, and they are followed by Ohio State at no. 4 overall. Defending national champion Michigan takes the spot directly ahead of Penn State at no. 15 overall.

Penn State’s recruiting class did get a nice push with star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins getting bumped up to a five-star ranking by On3, but that was not enough to change the overall outlook much compared to other programs.

For the sake of comparisons, Penn State’s Class of 2024 is ranked no. 12 overall by 247Sports and no. 14 on its composite rankings. Rivals has Penn State at no. 16.

