Where are Penn State players projected to go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft might have just ended, but there are already early predictions for next year’s NFL Draft.

Some Penn State players who may be participating in their final season as a Nittany Lion this year are among those already projected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

PFF.com released its 2025 Mock Draft in late April. These are where Penn State players landed:

No. 15 overall to the Los Angeles Rams – Safety Kevin Winston Jr.

PFF noted that the Rams could use another safety and Winston is appealing. Winson ranked second among all collegiate safeties with a 2% missed tackle rate. He also was the only FBS safety with 85.0-plus grades for coverage and run defense.

Winson had a team-high 60 tackles (35 solo) last season, posted 2.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries an interception and five pass breakups.

No. 22 to the Atlanta Falcons – Edge Abdul Carter

Carter, who is moving from linebacker to edge this season, was placed at No. 22 overall. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native started every game last season and had 48 tackles (25 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Carter earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches for his performance.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Nittany Insiders

Although those are the only two Nittany Lions currently projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, members of the 2022 recruiting class who could be eligible include quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackle Zane Durant.

It all depends on who decides to enter the draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.