Where Penn State’s opponents rank in new USA TODAY Men’s College Basketball Top 25

Penn State men’s basketball is off to a 2-0 start to the season but it is going to take more than a couple of home wins to start grabbing the attention of the poll voters this season. Penn State did not receive any votes in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, which is not surprising. But a number of Penn State’s Big Ten and non-conference opponents did pick up some votes this week.

Penn State will likely get its first crack at a top 25 teams next week over the Thanksgiving weekend. And, if things go extremely well, the Nittany Lions could even come home from a holiday weekend tournament with a pair of wins over top 25 teams. But that may be a bit of a reach.

Here is a look at where Penn State’s opponents land in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Men’s College Basketball coaches poll. You can view the entire poll here.

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3 first-place votes)

Current record: 2-0

Last week: No. 2

Purdue is off and running this season with two easy wins already under their belts. The defending Big Ten champions have blown out Samford and Morehead State in their first two games of the season. Zach Edey and the Boilermakers get good battles this week against Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and no. 12 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational.

Penn State will visit Purdue on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in the only meeting between the two programs in the regular season. Penn State faced Purdue three times last season, including the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship game.

No. 10 Florida Atlantic

Current record: 1-0

Last week: No. 9

Penn State could potentially face FAU in the upcoming ESPN Events Invitational over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for now, we’ll keep an eye on the Owls, a surprise Final Four team last season. FAU has played just one game so far, a 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago.

No. 15 Texas A&M

Current record: 2-0

Last week: No. 19

Penn State eliminated Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season, and a rematch will open the upcoming ESPN Events Invitational down in Orlando on Thanksgiving next week. The Aggies look to be a good strong opponent for the Nittany Lions.

Texas A&M has won their first two games against Texas A&M Commerce in the season opener and on the road against Ohio State, 73-66.

No. 19 Michigan State

Current record: 1-1

Last week: No. 4

Michigan State tumbled in the first update to the coaches poll this season after being upset in overtime in the season opener by James Madison. The Spartans lost 79-76 in the overtime opener at home but Michigan State bounced back with a 23-point victory against Southern Indiana. Michigan State faces a big week this week with matchups against Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic and Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Penn State will play Michigan State twice this season. The first meeting will be played in East Lansing on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The Spartans will visit Penn State on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

No. 23 Illinois

Current record: 2-0

Last week: Unranked

Illinois started off the season with a 2-0 record with home wins over Eastern Illinois and Oakland. The Illini face a stiff challenge on Tuesday night with a matchup with Marquette no. 5 Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Penn State will play Illinois once in the regular season this year. The Nittany Lions will host Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 in this season’s Rec Hall game for the Nittany Lions.

Others receiving votes: Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa

Michigan is fourth among the others receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll. The Wolverines have picked up comfortable victories at home against UNC Ashville and Youngstown State.

After opening the season with a 105-76 victory at home against Arkansas State, Wisconsin dropped a home game against no. 8 Tennessee by a respectable score of 80-70.

Iowa is off to a 2-0 start this season with home wins, and blowouts, against North Dakota and Alabama State. The Hawkeyes have won their first two games by 42 points and 31 points. Iowa visits no. 7 Creighton on Tuesday night.

