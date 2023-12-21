Where Penn State’s latest recruiting class ranks on 247Sports, On3, and Rivals

Another early signing period for college football is about to draw to a close, and Penn State will once again be happy to have locked in a consensus top-15 recruiting class. With 25 commitments officially signed in the early signing window on the recruiting calendar, Penn State’s latest haul sets the Nittany Lions up for adding quality depth across the roster and add some players that will have some big roles in the years to come.

And the latest recruiting class is considered among the best in the Big Ten and the nation according to the updated recruiting class rankings from various recruiting news outlets.

Penn State ranked 14th in the class rankings from 247Sports. The Nittany Lions are the third highest-ranked team in the recruiting rankings without a five-star commitment. Oregon (no. 6), Florida State (no. 9), and LSU (no. 11) all are ranked higher than Penn State despite not having a five-star commitment at this point in time according to 247Sports.

Penn State is the second highest-ranked team currently in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, and one spot ahead of Michigan, but incoming Big Ten member Oregon also came in ahead of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was one spot lower in the class rankings from On3, checking in at no. 15 nationally and third among Big Ten members as of the 2024 season (Ohio State is no. 3 and Oregon is no. 6). Like the 247Sports rankings, Penn State is ahead of Michigan with the two-time defending Big Ten champions ranked no. 17 in the On3 class rankings, one spot ahead of incoming Big Ten member USC.

Penn State also carries a no. 15 ranking from Rivals in the updated class rankings, but they do come in behind Michigan on the Rivals list. Michigan ranked no. 12 in the updated class rankings from Rivals. But like the other two rankings already mentioned, Penn State is also ranked behind Ohio State (no. 5) and Oregon (no. 7) on the Rivals class rankings.

Georgia topped the class rankings on all three recruiting coverage outlets and Alabama is a consensus top-3 school with the no. 2 ranking from 247Sports and On3 and a no. 3 ranking from Rivals. Texas took the no. 2 spot on the Rivals ranking but is no. 5 on both the 247Sports and On3 rankings. Miami is also a consensus top-five school in the recruiting rankings as well with a no. 3 ranking from 247Sports and a no. 4 ranking from On3 and Rivals.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire