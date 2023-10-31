Where is Penn State football in first College Football Playoff poll? What it means ...

Is this Penn State football team truly Top 10 material in 2023?

The College Football Playoff voting committee doesn't quite see that, at least for now.

The Nittany Lions are No. 11 in the CFP's debut rankings, released Tuesday evening, that ultimately will determine their postseason fate. The Lions still have a shot at qualifying for the four-team playoff or, more likely, earning a bid to one of the New Year's Six bowl games.

The Lions are just behind one-loss Ole Miss and just ahead of one-loss Missouri.

They are one of three Big Ten teams in the CFP top 15, joining Ohio State (No. 1) and Michigan (3).

The playoff committee is tougher on Penn State than the traditional ranking systems, such as the US LBM Coaches Poll, where it moved inside the Top 10 despite struggling to beat a 2-6 Indiana team.

The CFP regards Penn State as a weaker one-loss team because of its strength-of-schedule work: It does not own a victory against a Top 20 opponent.

The Lions' best win is over Iowa (31-0), a team that has only lingered around the outskirts of the Top 25 all season. The Lions looked anemic and overmatched on offense in their national judgment defeat at Ohio State and almost disinterested in their escape over Indiana last weekend.

Of course, their standing could still shift dramatically. That would require the expected victory Saturday at Maryland and, much more importantly, an upset of undefeated Michigan Nov. 4 in Beaver Stadium.

The Lions figure to be a double-digit underdog at home in that game. Michigan, which has crushed all adversaries so far, is rested coming off a bye. Its top obstacle actually may be staying focused and on-point amid the exploding scrutiny over the investigation into claims of inappropriate sign-stealing by its staff.

Upset the Wolverines, and Penn State would expectedly leap into the top five and be in prime position to make its first playoff, in the final year of the four-team format. The Lions will finish their regular season as prohibitive favorites vs. Rutgers at home and against dysfunctional Michigan State at Detroit's Ford Field on Black Friday.

Beating Michigan could also set the stage for an intriguing three-way tie in the Big Ten East. Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan could each still finish with 11-1 regular seasons, including victories over each other.

In that scenario, the Big Ten's fifth tiebreaker scenario would come into play: Which team's slate of Big Ten West opponents have the best cumulative conference winning percentage?

For now, Ohio State and Michigan own a slight edge. Their three Big Ten West opponents are a combined 7-8 so far in league play; Penn State's opponents (Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois) are 6-9.

