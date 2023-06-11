Where Penn State football finished in every AP Poll since 2000

For much of its history, Penn State has been known to be among the top 25 programs in the country when it comes to college football. One of college football’s all-time winningest programs has been appearing in the AP Top 25 preseason rankings far more often than not, and sometimes the voters are wildly off the mark when it comes to forecasting how good or bad Penn State may actually be.

There have been seasons where Penn State started the year outside the preseason top 25 that took voters by surprise with a run to a Big Ten championship and others where the voters expected far more than the Nittany Lions proved to be capable of for one reason or another. But let’s take a look back at Penn State’s Ap Top 25 preseason rankings since 2000 and see how the AP voters have done in predicting Penn State’s football results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look back at every AP poll start and finish for Penn State football since 2000:

2000

Started: No. 22

Finished: Unranked

Coming off a 10-3 season the year before, Penn State struggled through its first losing season as a member of the Big Ten and missed the bowl season for the first time since 1988. The season started with a dud in the Kickoff Classic against USC, a 29-5 loss in the Meadowlands, and a stunning 24-6 loss to Toledo in the home opener the following week. Penn State started the year with a 1-4 record with a 12-0 loss to Pitt and a 45-5 loss to Ohio State before the month of September mercifully came to a close with an upset of Purdue.

Advertisement

2001

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

Following up Penn State’s first season without a bowl appearance in the Big Ten era, Penn State failed to appear in the preseason AP top 25 for the first time since 1967, and the voters were justified as Penn State turned in a second straight losing season with a 5-6 record. The season started with a dismal 0-4 record with a blowout loss at home against No. 2 Miami in the season opener in Beaver Stadium and Big Ten losses to Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan after an interruption to the schedule as a result of the events of September 11, 2001. A rescheduled game at Virginia was moved to the end of the season and ended the year with a 20-14 loss to the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

2002

Started: No. 24

Finished: No. 16

After back-to-back losing seasons, Penn State bounced back in 2002. Larry Johnson became the school’s first, and only, 2,000-yard rusher on his way to being named a Heisman Trophy finalist with 20 rushing touchdowns. The season was highlighted by a nationally televised primetime smackdown of No. 8 Nebraska in a highly-anticipated non-conference battle but close losses to Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State kept Penn State form an even bigger bowl trip and instead dropped them to the Capital One Bowl, where the season ended with a dud in a 13-9 loss to Auburn.

2003

Started: Unranked

Advertisement

Finished: Unranked

Penn State took a major step back in 2003 with a dreadful 3-9 season for the worst record in program history since going 2-5 in 1932. The AP voters saw a down year coming from Penn State but few could have envisioned it would turn out this sour. Penn State won just one Big Ten contest with a blowout of Indiana toward the end of the year, and the Nittany Lions lost by double-digits to Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern, and Michigan State. It did, however, give No. 8 Ohio State a serious scare in a 21-20 setback at home.

2004

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

The dark ages of Penn State football continued in 2004 with only minimal steps forward from the previous season. Penn State’s defense deserved so much better than the results received in 2004 as it held opponents to 21 or fewer points in every game played, and only three teams scored 20 or 21 points on them. This season saw the worst Penn State offense with fewer than 10 points scored in five games played and just two Big Ten games with more than 13 points scored. Zack Mills had nine passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions thrown. But a much-needed quarterback change was on the horizon, and it would help that more was about to be added to the offense in 2005.

Advertisement

2005

Started: Unranked

Finished: No. 3

Penn State stormed back on the national landscape with a surprising 2005 season, and the offense was immediately upgraded with Michael Robinson taking over as quarterback and a freshman trio of wide receivers with Deon Butler, Jordan Norwood, and Derrick Williams arriving to resurrect the offense in a big way. Penn State cruised through the non-conference portion of its schedule and then pulled out a memorable win at Northwestern to set the tone moving forward. But the statement game came at home against No. 6 Ohio State with a hard-fought 17-10 victory against the Buckeyes. A road loss at Micigan the following week on the final play of the game (a 27-25 loss) was the only blip on the record, although the BCS national championship was still likely to come down to Texas and USC in the Rose Bowl that year. Instead, Penn State ended the year with a marathon win against ACC champion Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Advertisement

2006

Started: No. 19

Finished: No. 24

Penn State didn’t quite match the level of play from the previous season and started the year off with road losses at No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Ohio State in the first month of the season, and losses at Michigan and Wisconsin helped keep Penn State outside of the top 25 for the majority of the season, but a win over No. 17 Tennessee in the Outback Bowl helped Penn State wiggle back into the top 25 at the end of the year with a 9-4 record.

2007

Started: No. 17

Finished: Unranked

Despite ending the 2007 season with the same record as the year before, Penn State couldn’t quite fight its way back into the top 25 at the end of the season following its Alamo Bowl win over Texas A&M. Back0-to-back losses to Michigan and Illinois on the road in September essentially derailed the hopes for a top 25 season, and losing by 20 at home to No. 1 Ohio State knocked Penn State back out of the top 25 for good in late October. But at least Penn State had a blowout win at home against Notre Dame early int he year, Jimmy Clausen’s first career start, to have to smile about.

Advertisement

2008

Started: No. 22

Finished: No. 8

With Daryll Clark at quarterback, Penn State once again put together a surprising season resulting in a Big Ten championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl, falling one road loss on a last-second game-winning field goal by Iowa from being in a serious debate to be in the BCS national championship game. Penn State beat Michigan and Ohio State in back0-to-back weeks to go on cruise control for the Big Ten championship and book a trip to Pasadena to play in the Rose Bowl, but the Nittany Lions were no real match for No. 5 USC and end ed the season with a 11-2 record.

Advertisement

2009

Started: No. 9

Finished: No. 9

The AP voters nailed this preseason ranking for Penn State. Penn State climbed up to no., 5 in the polls after a 3-0 start to the year but took a tumble with a 21-10 loss at home to Iowa at the end of September. A loss later in the year to Ohio State kept Penn State at 10-2 and just outside the top 10 as they headed to the Capital One Bowl to face LSU on the worst playing surface in bowl history. Penn State battled its way to a muddy Capital One Bowl victory over the Tigers to end the season with an 11-2 record for the second straight season.

2010

Started: No. 19

Finished: Unranked

Advertisement

The 2010 season was another example of Penn State being a potentially good team but far enough away from being a serious contender. The Nittany Lions were dominated on the road by No. 1 Alabama in the second game of the season and back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois put them behind the pack fresh into the Big Ten schedule. Ohio State and Michigan State also handed the team some losses and the year ended with an Outback Bowl loss to Urban Meyer and the Florida Gators for a 7-6 record. Penn State once again failed to end the season with a top 25 ranking.

2011

September 10, 2011; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) dives for the ball while be covered by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick (21) at Beaver Stadium. Alabama defeated Penn State 27-11. Mandatory Credit: Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

So, the 2011 season happened. Aside from a home loss to Alabama in Week 2, the season was going well on the field with a record of 80-1 at the end of October with Joe Paterno setting the all-time Division 1 coaching victories record with a win over Illinois. And then the bye week happened and everything fell apart with the revelations from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Penn State moved on from Paterno as head coach, named defensive coordinator Tom Bradley its interim head coach and ended the regular season with losses in two of the final three games, and a spot in the Big Ten championship game was lost in a blowout loss at Wisconsin and Russell Wilson to close out the regular season. Penn State’s 2011 season ended with a Ticket City Bowl loss to Houston and big changes and headlines still to come in the offseason.

2012

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

By the time the 2012 season got started, Penn State had a new head coach in Bill O’Brien and the NCAA had levied hefty sanctions on the program including a four-year bowl ban. Penn State was also ineligible to receive votes in the coaches poll, but the AP poll voters were still able to include the Nittany Lions. But the season started with AP voters expecting the sanctions, massive departure of players transferring to other programs and more to result in a down year. Penn State may have validated the voters early on with losses to Ohio and Virginia to start the season but Penn State did end the year with an 8-4 record.

2013

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

Penn State remained on its bowl ban from NCAA sanctions and the toll of the roster limitations did take a bit of a toll on the team’s success on the field. But Penn State still managed to get out of the 2013 season with a winning record at 7-5 that was highlighted by a season-opening win over Syracuse in the Meadowlands and a wild 43-40 victory over No. 18 Michigan and a season-ending upset on the road of No. 14 Wisconsin, which was arguably the best performance of the career of freshman quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

2014

Dec 27, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg (14) drops back to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

After Bill O’Brien left to accept a job as a head coach of the Houston Texans, Penn State hired Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin. And shortly into the regular season, the NCAA lifted all sanctions on the program to make Penn State a bowl-eligible team in 2014. After jumping out to a 4-0 start with a win in Ireland against UCF and a gritty road win at Rutgers in the first Big Ten game played by the Scarlet Knights, Penn State went on a four-game losing skid before clinching bowl eligibility with back-to-back wins against Indiana and Temple. Penn State ended the season with a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College to end the season with a 7-6 record.

2015

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

Penn State opened the season with an absolute stinker in Philadelphia with a 27-10 loss to Temple that saw the Owls sack Christian Hackenberg 10 times. Penn State won its next five games and seven of eight before ending the year on a sour note with a four-game losing streak to Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, and Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The TaxSlayer Bowl saw a young Trace McSorley come in to relieve a banged-up Hackenberg and nearly lead the Nittany Lions to a victory. Perhaps it was a preview of things to come. Penn State ended the year 7-6 (and Georgia was about to hire Kirby Smart as its next head coach, which worked out well for the Bulldogs).

2016

Started: Unranked

Finished: No. 7

After the way the season started, few could have honestly predicted how it would end. Penn State’s first month of the season saw a rally on the road against Pittsburgh fall short in the second game of the season (Saquon Barkley did all he could but the game ended with a 42-39 loss to the Panthers), and an absolute blowout loss at No. 4 Michigan (49-10). Ultimately, these two losses may have cost Penn State a chance to play in the College Football Playoff because the Nittany Lions went on a roll to a surprising Big Ten championship highlighted by a gritty victory over Minnesota and a stunning upset of No. 2 Ohio State on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Grant Haley. The win over the Buckeyes fueled a resurgent Penn State offense to take care of their business the rest of the year while an upset of Michigan by Iowa and Michigan’s loss to Ohio State paved the way to Penn State to take advantage of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buckeyes. Penn State went to its first Big Ten championship game and rallied to top Wisconsin and book a trip to the Rose Bowl. Although the Rose Bowl ended with a last-second loss to USC, it was not without its collection of memorable highlights. The bar for Penn State had officially been raised.

2017

Started: No. 6

Finished: No. 8

Penn State wasn’t taking anyone by surprise in 2017 after winning the Big Ten and returning the talent it had in 2017. The Nittany Lions started the year as a top-10 teams and ended there as well, although down a couple spots from its preseason ranking. Penn State climbed as high as No. 2 but back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State on the road by a combined total of four points kept Penn State out of the playoff picture. But the Nittany Lions ended the season with a bang with a 35-28 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, with Saquon Barkley providing a few final highlights before heading off to the NFL.

2018

Started: No. 10

Finished: No. 17

For the second straight year, back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State effectively killed off any chance to compete in the College Football Playoff, but a blowout loss at Michigan later in the year locked Penn State into a non-New Years Six bowl slot out of the Big Ten. Penn State ended the year with a tough loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl for a 9-4 record.

2019

Oct 5, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) eludes Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jonah Williams (34) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Started: No. 15

Finished: No. 9

The 2019 season was a return to an 11-win season for the Nittany Lions, ending the season with an explosive performance in the Cotton Bowl against AAC champion Memphis. An undefeated season took its first hit in November with a road loss against a solid Minnesota squad on the road, and a tough loss a few weeks later against Ohio State kept the Nittany Lions from winning the Big Ten East Division.

2020

Started: No. 7

Finished: Unranked

The 2020 season never got its footing. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the entire sports calendar in the country, the Big Ten adopted a modified Big Ten-only football schedule that started later in the season. Penn State remained a top-10 season at the start of the bizarre season when the Big Ten finally kicked things off in late October but things got off to a bad start with a controversial loss at Indiana and a blowout loss at home in an empty Beaver Stadium against Ohio State. Penn State’s dismal 2020 season continued with a horrible home loss to Maryland, at Nebraska, and a 20-point loss at home to Iowa before Penn State ended its season on a four-game winning streak.

Despite the losing record of 4-5, Penn State could have gone to a bowl game if it wanted in the modified 2020 season with plenty of adjustments and allowances being made. Ultimately, Penn State chose to stay home, and perhaps that was for the better.

2021

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 04: Kalen King #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts to a defensive stop during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Started: No. 19

Finished: Unranked

With a return to a more normal football schedule and routine in 2021, Penn State opened the season with a hard-fought victory at Wisconsin to open the season and followed that up with a fun home victory against Auburn. Penn State climbed into the top 10 following its 3-0 start to the season and later reached as high as No. 4 before a showdown with No. 3 Iowa in early October. Penn State got beat up and injured in too many ways in the road contest against the Hawkeyes and came out with a tough 23-20 loss, and then they lost the following week in an atrocity of a football game with a nine-overtime loss to Illinois. The following week saw a setback at Ohio State before Penn State got back in the win column. The 2021 season ended with a 7-6 record following a loss in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas.

2022

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with the trophy on the podium after the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Started: Unranked

Finished: No. 7

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, voters had little faith in Penn State entering the 2022 season. This resulted in Penn State opening the year without q top 25 ranking, and it was easy to justify that expectation given the previous seasons. But Penn State worked their way back into the good graces of the voters with a 5-0 start to the season punctuated by a blowout victory at Auburn. Losses to Michigan and Ohio State were the only setback of the season though, and with both the Wolverines and Buckeyes getting a spot in the College Football Playoff, Penn State was in place to take the Big Ten’s vacant spot in the Rose Bowl as the only other ranked team available. The year ended with a curtain call for Sean Clifford and a 35-21 victory in Pasadena, just the second Rose Bowl victory in school history. Penn State finished the season with an 11-2 record and once again set the bar for expectations high going into the next season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire