Where is Penn State’s Class of 2024 ranked after two Friday night commitments?

Penn State once again kickstarted a summer weekend with some more recruiting momentum on Friday night with the addition of two more commitments in the Class of 2024. Penn State added the top-rated player in New York with four-star wide receiver Josiah Brown and then added three-star receiver Peter Gonzalez. It was a nice way to cap the week after starting the week off with a major wide receiver addition with Tyseer Denmark committing.

So, what do these latest commitments do to Penn State’s national recruiting ranking? If nothing else, it further cements Penn State’s top 10 class ranking, although making any progress toward cracking the top five is still a bit out of reach at the moment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

247Sports updated its team rankings for the Class of 2024 late Friday night (updated as of June 23 at 11:35 PM ET). And according to the most recent update, as of this writing, Penn State owned the no. 6 recruiting class in 2024, creating a slight buffer ahead of LSU and Oregon directly behind them. Penn State flipping Denmark from his Oregon commitment certainly helped in this particular case. But Penn State is still a few solid points out of a top-five ranking according to the 247Sports composite scoring. Notre Dame remains one spot ahead of Penn State.

Penn State also remains a firm third in the Big Ten recruiting rankings behind Michigan (no. 2 nationally) and Ohio State (no. 4 nationally). Future Big Ten member USC is ranked no. 11 in the updated 247Sports composite ranking. Minnesota is the next current Big Ten member in the rankings at no. 14 in the nation. Nebraska (no. 17), Wisconsin (no. 19), and Rutgers (no. 24) all have top 25 Class of 2024 rankings according to the updated 247Sports composite rankings.

Penn State also has a top-10 recruiting class in 2024 according to the updated recruiting rankings from On3 (as of this writing, the On3 rankings were updated on June 24 at 12:19 AM ET). But On3 has Penn State at the bottom of its top 10, at no. 10 nationally. On3 has Penn State one spot behind Oregon despite having one more four-star recruit, three more three-star recruits, and four more total recruits than the Ducks.

On3 has Penn State ranked third among current Big Ten members with Ohio State on top at no. 3 nationally and Michigan at no. 5 overall. Future Big Ten member USC is ranked at no. 7 on this ranking. Nebraska (no. 23 ) and Wisconsin (no. 25) are the only other Big Ten members in the top 25.

Advertisement

Rivals has a more optimistic look at the Nittany Lions in 2024, however. Rivals ranks Penn State at no. 5 in its updated Class of 2024 rankings, putting them second among Big Ten programs behind only Michigan (no. 2 nationally). Ohio State is two spots behind the Nittany Lions at no. 7, the only other Big Ten member, current or future, in the Rivals top 10 at the moment.

No matter how much stock you put into the various national recruiting rankings, it is encouraging to see all of the national recruiting experts do agree that Penn State is in a really good spot in assembling its roster on the recruiting trail.

More Recruiting!

Penn State lands top NY player and third WR Josiah Brown Penn State gets second instate WR with commitment from Peter Gonzalez Crystal ball forecasting Penn State landing a 4-star defensive lineman Crystal ball predicts Penn State will land a second WR in 2024 class Penn State WR target pushes commitment date back before official visit

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire