Where Penn State’s 2025 class ranks after a busy weekend on the recruiting trail

It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for the Nittany Lions, with a few commitments and a couple of de-commitments.

Several people expected Penn State’s recruiting activity to pick up around this time, and they were correct. Commitments came in from safety Braswell Thomas and running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman. Those were significant commitments for James Franklin and Penn State as they filled holes in spots where Penn State recently had de-commitments.

Regarding the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State has held its no. 3 position in the 247Sports Composite Ranking for a while now, and this past week did not change the Nittany Lions’ conference standing. Nationally, Penn State began the month of June at no. 8 in the national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. A couple of weeks ago, Penn State dipped out of the top 10, but the last week or so of activity saw the Nittany Lions move up slightly to no. 11.

On Monday afternoon, Penn State ranked 11th in the updated 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State and Rutgers are the only two Big Ten teams ranked above the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions fell slightly in the On3 Class of 2025 rankings and now sit at no. 15 nationally. Rivals rank Penn State’s class the highest out of the three major sites, slotting the Nittany Lions all the way up at no. 8.

Penn State seems capable of a top-10 recruiting class in 2025, and it is all but guaranteed to have one of the best recruiting classes in the conference once again.

