This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins season ended 43 days ago, and we are now less than one month away from the 2024 NHL Draft and closer to the start of NHL free agency on July 1 than we are to the end of the regular season.

So, where are the Penguins’ changes?

When will president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas begin to carve up the team that finished with the 30th-ranked power play, was at best detached or not present on far too many nights, and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year?

