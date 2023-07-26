Where Paul Chryst, Wisconsin’s entire 2022 coaching staff ended up

It was certainly a time on the Wisconsin football Twittersphere yesterday when news broke that Illinois was hiring former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard as a senior analyst.

Exactly one year ago, Paul Chryst was headed to Big Ten Media Days with QB Graham Mertz, OLB Nick Herbig and DL Keeanu Benton. Leonhard was Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, the Badgers were favorites to win the West and it felt like a normal Wisconsin football offseason.

Now: Chryst, Leonhard and the entire 2022 coaching staff are elsewhere, Mertz is at Florida and Herbig and Benton are in the NFL. Drastic change would be one way to describe the last 12 months in Madison, Wisconsin.

With the Leonhard news, it’s time to take a look back at where every member of Wisconsin’s 2022 coaching staff ended up this offseason:

HC Paul Chryst: Texas Offensive Analyst

DC Jim Leonhard: Illinois Senior Analyst

OC Bobby Engram: Washington Commanders Wide Receivers Coach

RBs Coach Al Johnson: Montana State Offensive Line Coach

WRs Coach Alvis Whitted: Utah Wide Receivers Coach

TEs Coach Chris Haering: Yet To Be Announced

OL Coach Bob Bostad: Indiana Offensive Line Coach

CBs Coach Hank Poteat: Iowa State Cornerbacks Coach

OLBs Coach Bobby April: Stanford Defensive Coordinator

ILBs Coach Mark D'onofrio: Stanford Inside Linebackers Coach

DL Coach Ross Kolodziej: Stanford Defensive Line Coach

