Where are the Patriots in the waiver wire order after roster cuts?
The final roster cut day has come and gone, but the transaction wire in the NFL is just heating up. With a bunch of players suddenly coming free, the New England Patriots and other teams will be looking to see who they can grab from the waiver wire and stash on the practice squad.
Some of those names will probably include many of the players they cut on Tuesday.
But they’ll have to hope that other teams positioned ahead of them in the waiver wire order fail to beat them to the punch.
There are 20 other teams ahead of the Patriots that will have an opportunity to put in their claims first. Here is the complete waiver wire order with the Patriots positioned at No. 21 on the list:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Denver Broncos
10. Seattle Seahawks
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Miami Dolphins
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Las Vegas Raiders
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. San Francisco 49ers
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Los Angeles Rams
The deadline to make a claim on waivers will be 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
