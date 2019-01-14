Where Patriots stand in latest Super Bowl odds entering AFC Championship Game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you are confident in the New England Patriots after they dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers with a 41-28 win in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, now is the time to bet on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to win the Super Bowl.

The Patriots have the worst odds to win Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta entering the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial):



Saints +175

Chiefs +275

Patriots +333

Rams +350









— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 14, 2019

ESPN's Football Power Index also isn't a believer in the Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl.

It's really not a huge surprise the Pats are the longshot among this field.

Story continues

They have to go on the road to a tough venue in Arrowhead Stadium and play the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs led by likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. History also isn't on the Patriots side -- no team in the AFC or NFC has won a conference championship game on the road since 2012, and the Patriots haven't accomplished that feat since 2004 when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game at Heinz Field.

The Patriots also, at least right now, wouldn't be a favorite against either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIII lookahead lines (@5dimes):



Chiefs PK

Rams 63.5



Chiefs +1.5

Saints 59.5



Patriots PK

Rams 57.5



Patriots +1.5

Saints 52.5























— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 14, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been the favorite in his last 67 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in Super Bowl history. Making him the underdog in the two most important games left in the season should give him a little extra motivation to prove the doubters wrong and win his sixth Super Bowl title.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.