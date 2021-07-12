Here is where Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce placed at the American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce traded in their cleats for golf clubs this weekend. The two NFL stars were among the many celebrities in attendance at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

This was the second consecutive year that Mahomes and Kelce attended the golf tournament. Unfortunately, the two didn’t much improve on their results from their previous year. In fact, they both did worse this time around. Last year, Mahomes tied for 38th place and Kelce tied for 58th place. This year, Mahomes tied for 50th place and Kelce placed 66th.

While the two NFL stars didn’t improve their standings, they definitely maintained their reputation of being the life of the party on the golf course. Here are just a few moments from the past weekend shared by Fox 4 Kansas City’s Rob Collins:

I can’t be the only one imagining what Patrick Mahomes’ singing voice would sound like on a Justin Timberlake song? There was clearly plenty of dancing, goofing around and fun had by all in attendance. Beyond raising funds for charity, that is the most important part of the annual celebrity golf tournament.

Maybe the duo of Chiefs stars will have better luck in the standings next year. What’s clear is that they should probably both stick to football, at least when it comes to professional play. You can find the final leaderboard for the American Century Championship here.

