Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 16?

The Carolina Panthers were absolutely surging . . . until they weren’t.

A Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one where they were dominated at their own game, halted the team’s push to an NFC South crown. So, how harshly were they halted in their recent push up the power rankings?

Let’s take a look.

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 27 (-1)

Take: “Surprisingly Sam Darnold played pretty well with a 108.1 passer rating and no turnovers. However, the offense was 4-11 on third down and 1-3 in the red zone. On the flip side, the defense allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to convert 12-16 of their third down attempts. The right coaching hire and a solid draft may be all Carolina needs for a turnaround.”

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 23 (-3)

Take: “Bad as this 5-9 team looked while losing at home to Pittsburgh, Carolina still controls its playoff destiny — just win the next three.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 24 (-4)

Take: “The Panthers had a chance to catch the bumbling Bucs atop the NFC South … and they let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers in a 24-16 loss to the Steelers. After the game, a frustrated Steve Wilks wanted to dispel any January fantasies. “We’ve got to worry about trying to get ourselves right to win a football game,” the interim coach said. “I don’t want anybody in this building talking playoffs.” Carolina lost because Pittsburgh succeeded at the things the Panthers usually do well: getting stops on defense and running the ball with authority. On Monday, Wilks announced Sam Darnold will remain the starter on Saturday against the Lions.”

ESPN

Author: David Newton

Rank: 26 (-1)

Take (On the team’s pleasant surprise): “The Panthers have gone 4-5 since Wilks took over a 1-4 team coached by Matt Rhule and remain in contention for the title in the weak NFC South, only a game out with three to go. He has kept the team playing hard when many thought the organization would tank. The respect players had for him before he took over has multiplied. He’ll get an interview for the full-time job, and if owner David Tepper doesn’t hire him, another team might.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 25 (-)

Take: “They lose at home to the Steelers, yet they can still win the division. What a crazy season it’s been. Win out, and they win the NFC South.”

Pro Football Talk

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 24 (-5)

Take: “They still control their playoff path. Somehow.”

