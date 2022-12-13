Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 15?

Well, it looks like it’s time to take Steve Wilks’ Carolina Panthers seriously.

A Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks now have these cats just one game behind first place in the NFC South and jumping up across the power rankings. Let’s see where they rank heading into Week 15.

Touchdown Wire

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 26 (+3)

Take: “It is a testament to the Panthers how they haven’t given up to gear themselves for a road date with the Seattle Seahawks and come away with a win. A lot of Carolina’s problem was coaching. They still need to settle on a quarterback for the future in the offseason.”

USA TODAY

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 20 (+7)

Take: “Win their final four games – all against teams currently with losing records – and Carolina will win the NFC South for the first time since its 15-1 2015 regular season culminated with a loss in Super Bowl 50.”

NFL.com

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 20 (+7)

Take: “The Panthers are alive and well in the NFC South race after an impressive road win over the Seahawks. Sam Darnold played mistake-free football in his second start this season, but Carolina won the game behind a bruising rushing attack that bullied the Seattle front seven in crunch time. Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman combined for 148 of Carolina’s 223 yards on the ground, and Raheem Blackshear put the game away with an 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. The 5-8 Panthers control their destiny in the NFC South — win out, and they host a playoff game in January. If they do that, Steve Wilks will have his interim label removed at his NFL Coach of the Year press conference.”

ESPN

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Author: David Newton

Rank: 25 (+2)

Take: “The Panthers have been much more efficient since interim coach Steve Wilks took over and committed to the running game. They’ve averaged 154.6 yards rushing and scored 10 rushing touchdowns in their past seven games, a big reason they are 4-4 under Wilks. On defense and special teams, the Panthers are about where they should be: playing at a high level. This defense can travel, and punter Johnny Hekker has been useful.”

Story continues

CBS Sports

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 25 (+3)

Take: “They are in the playoff mix. Think about that. With Sam Darnold, they could make the playoffs. Amazing.”

Pro Football Talk

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 19 (+3)

Take: “Steve Wilks is making it harder and harder for David Tepper to not hire him.”

[listicle id=664019]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire