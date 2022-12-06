Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 14?
A week off probably did a lot of good for the health of Carolina Panthers. But how did it treat them across the league’s power rankings?
Touchdown Wire
Author: Mark Lane
Rank: 29 (-)
Take: “The Panthers are on a bye. They get back into action in Week 14 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.”
USA TODAY
Author: Nate Davis
Rank: 27 (+2)
Take: “With the Baker Mayfield experiment officially over, the Sam Darnold experiment should be tested five additional weeks … if he can survive that long.”
NFL.com
Author: Dan Hanzus
Rank: 27 (+1)
Take: “Baker Mayfield hit the scene in Carolina with plenty of fanfare, but he exits as just another failed experiment at the game’s most important position for the Panthers. The veteran quarterback was waived Monday, ending an unproductive stay in Carolina that featured just one win in six starts for the former No. 1 overall pick. The move leaves Sam Darnold entrenched as Carolina’s clear QB1 with P.J. Walker in a backup role. Barring a stunning career renaissance for Darnold, the Panthers are merely counting down the days until they can identify a quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft.”
ESPN
Author: David Newton
Rank: 27 (+1)
Take (On run block win rate for their guards): “Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett have a combined run block win rate of 75.3, which in part explains why the running game has gotten so healthy the past month. They’ve helped D’Onta Foreman rush for more than 100 yards in four of his last six games since star Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. That’s helped interim coach Steve Wilks go 3-0 at home since taking over.”
CBS Sports
Author: Pete Prisco
Rank: 28 (-)
Take: “They come off their bye thinking about next year. Can Steve Wilks keep the job if the Panthers play well down the stretch?”
Pro Football Talk
Author: Mike Florio
Rank: 22 (-)
Take: “Mayberry wasn’t for Mayfield.”
