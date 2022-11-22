Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 12?

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, power rankings don’t care about holding the Baltimore Ravens to just 13 if you didn’t win. And the Panthers certainly didn’t win in Week 11.

So, here’s where they stand now heading into Week 12.

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 30 (-1)

Take: “Every down the Panthers play is a formality as the franchise works to get upfield to the offseason and find a new coach, and hopefully a new quarterback. Carolina’s defense should get credit for holding the vaunted Ravens offense to 13 points at home.”

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 30 (-2)

Take: “Now 0-5 on the road, they haven’t won outside of Charlotte in more than a year. The next opportunity comes Dec. 11 in Seattle.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 31 (-)

Take: “We don’t know if Steve Wilks has a realistic chance at holding onto the big chair in Carolina after his interim run ends in January, but Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Ravens showed he remains a coach capable of getting the best out of a defense. The Panthers entered the game as heavy underdogs, but were tied 3-3 before turnovers tilted the contest to Baltimore. The path to a 2022 debut for Sam Darnold could be clear after yet another uninspired start by Baker Mayfield. Please try to contain your excitement.”

ESPN

Author: David Newton

Rank: 31 (-1)

Take (On who is underachieving): “There’s a simple reason the Panthers are 3-8: poor play at quarterback. Baker Mayfield is 1-5 as the starter with a league-worst 17.8 Total QBR. PJ Walker is 2-3 as the starter with a Total QBR of 23.8, which would be next to last if he had enough playing time to qualify. It hasn’t been pretty, and there’s a chance Sam Darnold could be named the starter this week. Darnold’s Total QBR last season (38.6) was better than only two qualified quarterbacks. “

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 31 (-)

Take: “The defense showed up against the Ravens, but Baker Mayfield and the offense did nothing. They have quarterback issues in a big way.”

Pro Football Talk

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 28 (-2)

Take: “Steve Wilks is still doing a great job with an overmatched roster.”

