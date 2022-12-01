Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 13?

Even at 4-8, the Carolina Panthers should be feeling pretty good about themselves heading into their bye. They’re fresh off dominating the Denver Broncos in a Week 12 win and sit just a game and a half behind in the NFC South race.

So, where do they sit across the latest sets of power rankings? Let’s take a look.

Touchdown Wire

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 29 (+1)

Take: “They did manage to get a win, but they are still a team waiting to get to the offseason to start over. They aren’t exactly the true spoilers teams with bad records can be in December. The only thing Carolina is spoiling with wins over terrible teams is their draft positioning.”

USA TODAY

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 29 (+1)

Take: “They managed a middling 19 first downs in QB Sam Darnold’s first start of 2022 … but that’s much better than their league-worst average of 14.9.”

NFL.com

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 28 (+3)

Take: “We are very much here for Sam Darnold Redemption Szn (sorry, never again). The former first-round pick has had an unfulfilling NFL career to date, but he can solidify his future, make some money and even keep the Panthers in the NFC South race with a strong close to the season. Darnold threw a touchdown pass and accounted for another score with an end-zone recovery of his own fumble (listen, the man’s had a weird career) in a 23-10 win over the Broncos. The Panthers have seen all they’ve needed to see with Baker Mayfield, so this should be Darnold’s gig for the balance of the year, with P.J. Walker waiting in the wings if needed. Let’s see if Darnold can make the most of his opportunity.”

ESPN

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: David Newton

Rank: 28 (+3)

Take (On realistic expectations): “Only one of Carolina’s last five opponents has a winning record, and the Panthers already have beaten two of them (Tampa Bay, New Orleans). The defense is playing well enough to keep Carolina in games if quarterback Sam Darnold can simply manage the offense without making catastrophic mistakes. The Panthers are a long shot for sure, but they also were in 2014 when they won the last four games to win the division at 7-8-1.”

Story continues

CBS Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 28 (+3)

Take: “The move to Sam Darnold seemed to bring some life to the offense. Steve Wilks has done a nice job. “

Pro Football Talk

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 22 (+6)

Take: “Steve Wilks has done enough to earn the full-time job. Will he get a fair shot at it?”

[listicle id=663314]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire