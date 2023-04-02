Where do Panthers rank in spending at each position?

The Carolina Panthers have done a lot of moving and shaking this offseason. So, what do their books look like following an active March?

Here, with the bulk of free agency behind us and some help from Over the Cap, is where the Panthers rank in spending at each position.

Quarterback: 31st

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $4.2 million

As long as Carolina doesn’t go completely rogue, this number will shoot up by approximately $7.4 million—the projected cap hit for the No. 1 overall pick. But, for the time being, the newly-inked Andy Dalton accounts for the bulk of that total with a $2.1 million cap number.

Running back: 28th

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $5.2 million

Even with a four-year, $25.4 million deal for Miles Sanders, the Panthers won’t be paying much for their backfield in 2023. Like much of their free-agent signings this offseason, Sanders—who accounts for a $2.5 million hit this year—has a backloaded pact.

Wide receiver: 29th

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $11.9 million

The Panthers have added Adam Thielen and DJ Chark to the group. They’ll be taking up $3.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Tight end: 18th

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $9.2 million

Given the alarming lack of production from the tight end position, this ranking may come as a bit of a surprise—even with Hayden Hurst now onboard. But remember, Ian Thomas was signed to a three-year, $16.9 million extension last offseason and will account for the 11th-highest individual cap hit in 2023.

Offensive line: 27th

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

2023 spending: $34.3 million

The Panthers have a good and relatively cheap offensive line? What a time to be alive! Plus, with the return of center Bradley Bozeman, they have each starter under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Interior defensive line: 22nd

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $16.0 million

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown has the fourth-highest cap hit for the team in 2023 at $7.5 million.

Edge: 15th

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $24.7 million

Brian Burns, who’ll be transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker soon, should also be transitioning his $16.0 million tag into an even bigger number on a long-term extension. That deal, per general manager Scott Fitterer, could be done some time after the draft.

Linebacker: 4th

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

2023 spending: $21.4 million

Although the Panthers reworked Shaq Thompson’s deal a few weeks ago, he’ll still stand as the second-highest cap hit on the team at $14.0 million.

Cornerback: 18th

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

2023 spending: $19.7 million

Starters Donte Jackson ($7.4 million) and Jaycee Horn ($5.7 million) have the fifth and seventh-highest cap numbers for the Panthers in 2023.

Safety: 17th

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

2023 spending: $14.4 million

Carolina has given free-agent deals to Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell over the past two offseasons. They’re also up for a $3.3 million hit on Jeremy Chinn.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire