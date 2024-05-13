Where do Panthers fall in ESPN’s post-draft power rankings?

It looks like it’ll take more than just an offseason to get the Carolina Panthers out of the basement.

ESPN’s NFL Nation staff just compiled a new set of power rankings fresh off the 2024 draft. And as we head into OTAs, the Panthers—just as they did in the post-free agency rankings—bring up the rear for the worldwide leader at No. 32.

But hey, at least they improved one of the areas that contributed most to the 2023-worst 2-15 record. David Newton writes of Carolina’s offensive line:

This easily could have been wide receiver with the additions of Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette, but quarterback Bryce Young was sacked a team-record 62 times so giving him time to find his receivers was the first priority. GM Dan Morgan did that by signing free agent guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis and shifting guard Austin Corbett to center. Inside pressure resulted in 35 of Young’s sacks and hindered his ability to effectively run the offense.

Hunt and Lewis signed to a combined $153 million—with the former inking a five-year, $100 million deal and the latter a four-year, $53 million deal. That pair of big-money additions has, as Newton notes, moved right guard Austin Corbett to center and left guard Brady Christensen into a sixth man role—giving the group some solid depth.

As for their draft additions on offense, the Panthers used three of their first four selections (Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders) to improve Young’s arsenal of weapons.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire