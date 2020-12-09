Where do Packers stand entering final 4 weeks of 2020 season?
The Green Bay Packers are in a great spot in both the NFC North and the conference standings overall entering the final four weeks of the 2020 NFL season.
Matt LaFleur’s team is currently 9-3, in first place in the division, holding the second seed in the NFC, and facing a manageable schedule the rest of the way.
Here’s a quick breakdown of where the Packers stand:
Division standings
1. Green Bay Packers (9-3, 3-1 in division)
2. Minnesota Vikings (6-6, 3-1 in division)
3. Chicago Bears (5-7, 1-3 in division)
4. Detroit Lions (5-7, 1-3 in division)
The Packers can clinch the NFC North title in Week 14 with a win over the Lions and a Vikings loss to the Buccaneers.
Conference playoff standings
1. New Orleans Saints (10-2)
2. Green Bay Packers (9-3)
3. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)
4. New York Giants (5-7)
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
7. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
If the season ended today, the Packers (No. 2 seed) would host the Vikings (No. 7) at Lambeau Field in the first round. Remember, seven teams from each conference make the playoff field this year, and only one – the top seed – gets a first-round bye.
The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions and a Cardinals loss in Week 14.
FiveThirtyEight predicts the Packers’ chances of making the playoffs and winning the division are over 99 percent entering Week 14. The Saints have a 64 percent chance of taking the top seed in the NFC, with the Packers at 33 percent. Note: the Packers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
Schedule remaining
Week 14: at Detroit Lions (5-7)
Week 15: vs. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Week 16: vs. Tennesee Titans (8-4)
Week 17: at Chicago Bears (5-7)
Win-loss record of remaining four opponents: 22-26 (.458)
Team ranks
Points per game: 31.6, 1st
Points per game allowed: 24.9, 15th
Point differential: 80, 6th
Yards per play: 6.3, 2nd
Yards per play allowed, 5.6, 17th
Passer rating: 118.5, 1st
Opposing passer rating: 95.9, 22nd
Giveaways: 9, 3rd
Takeaways: 13, 23rd
Third down percentage (offense): 47.9, 4th
Third down percentage (defense): 38.7, 11th
Red zone TD percentage: (offense): 75.6, 2nd
Red zone TD percentage (defense): 66.7, 24th
Overall PFF grade: 87.8, 4th
Team DVOA: 5th
