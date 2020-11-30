Where Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fits in the 2020 NFL MVP race
The NFL MVP race in 2020 is shaping up to be a three-player race.
Even with five weeks to go, the winner of the coveted award will almost certainly be one of three players: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The three stand above all others, in terms of statistical performance both by player and team.
Rodgers, who turns 37 this week, is aiming for his third MVP award. He is providing strong competition for Mahomes, who – in any other year – would probably be running away with the award after 12 weeks. Wilson, the other early MVP candidate, remains in the race but needs a strong finish to keep pace with Mahomes and Rodgers.
Here’s where each quarterback ranks in the following important MVP categories:
Mahomes/KC
Rodgers/GB
Wilson/SEA*
TD passes
30, 2nd
33, 1st
30, 2nd
Passer rating
115.5, 2nd
117.6, 1st
111.5, 4th
QBR
86.2, 1st
85.2, 2nd
74.2, 8th
Pass DVOA
1st
2nd
10th
PFF grade
4th
1st
3rd
Yards per attempt
8.3, 4th
8.1, 6th
8.2, 5th
ANY/A
8.98, 1st
8.86, 2nd
7.44, 9th
TD%
7.1, 4th
8.7, 1st
8.3, 2nd
INT%
0.5, 1st
1.0, 3rd
2.8, 24th
Comp. %
68.8, 7th
68.5, 9th
70.7, 2nd
Yards per play
6.5, 1st
6.2, 4th
6.2, 4th
Points per game
31.6, 3rd
31.7, 2nd
31.8, 1st
Scoring%
53.1, 1st
47.2, 6th
47.3, 5th
Avg. points per drive
3.1, 1st
2.81, 4th
2.87, 3rd
Avg. yards per drive
42.2, 1st
37.1, 3rd
36.3, 9th
Team record
10-1
8-3
7-3
*Wilson plays the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Stats will update on Tuesday.