Where Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fits in the 2020 NFL MVP race

Zach Kruse
·2 min read

The NFL MVP race in 2020 is shaping up to be a three-player race.

Even with five weeks to go, the winner of the coveted award will almost certainly be one of three players: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The three stand above all others, in terms of statistical performance both by player and team.

Rodgers, who turns 37 this week, is aiming for his third MVP award. He is providing strong competition for Mahomes, who – in any other year – would probably be running away with the award after 12 weeks. Wilson, the other early MVP candidate, remains in the race but needs a strong finish to keep pace with Mahomes and Rodgers.

Here’s where each quarterback ranks in the following important MVP categories:

Mahomes/KC

Rodgers/GB

Wilson/SEA*

TD passes

30, 2nd

33, 1st

30, 2nd

Passer rating

115.5, 2nd

117.6, 1st

111.5, 4th

QBR

86.2, 1st

85.2, 2nd

74.2, 8th

Pass DVOA

1st

2nd

10th

PFF grade

4th

1st

3rd

Yards per attempt

8.3, 4th

8.1, 6th

8.2, 5th

ANY/A

8.98, 1st

8.86, 2nd

7.44, 9th

TD%

7.1, 4th

8.7, 1st

8.3, 2nd

INT%

0.5, 1st

1.0, 3rd

2.8, 24th

Comp. %

68.8, 7th

68.5, 9th

70.7, 2nd

Yards per play

6.5, 1st

6.2, 4th

6.2, 4th

Points per game

31.6, 3rd

31.7, 2nd

31.8, 1st

Scoring%

53.1, 1st

47.2, 6th

47.3, 5th

Avg. points per drive

3.1, 1st

2.81, 4th

2.87, 3rd

Avg. yards per drive

42.2, 1st

37.1, 3rd

36.3, 9th

Team record

10-1

8-3

7-3

*Wilson plays the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Stats will update on Tuesday.

