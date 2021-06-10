Where Packers ended up in PFF’s positional rankings entering 2021

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL teams at every position group entering the 2021 season.

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of elite players on both sides of the ball, but nearly every position group has a question mark or two, driving down their spot in each of the rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of where the Packers rank in each position group:

Quarterback: 3rd

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

PFF QB starter rankings This is an individual ranking only. Obviously, there is a lot of uncertainty over who will be the Packers starting quarterback to start 2021. But if Aaron Rodgers is back, the Packers will be in terrific shape once again at the game's most important position. PFF rated only Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady ahead of Rodgers, the 2020 MVP, but in reality, these guys all make up the top tier of quarterback play. It's unclear where Jordan Love would rank among the 32 expected NFL starters. Rodgers and Love, together, would be an ideal 1-2 combo at quarterback.

Running backs: 10th

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

PFF RB rankings Aaron Jones came in as the No. 6 overall running back, trailing only Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Alvin Kamara, but the Packers dipped to 10th overall after losing Jamaal Williams. A dashing home-run hitter, Jones is now well-established among the best running backs in the game, but Dillon – who played sparingly as a rookie – isn't a sure thing and isn't as well-rounded as Williams. Still, he had a 100-yard rushing game against the Titans in December and could be a far more efficient runner in Year 2. In fact, the Packers could end up having one of the top running back groups in the NFL if Dillon is an improvement over Williams and rookie Kylin Hill emerges as a talented No. 3.

Receiving corps: 14th

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

PFF WR/TE rankings Davante Adams was the obvious pick as the No. 1 receiver in the NFL after his incredible 2020 season, but PFF isn't 100 percent sold on the rest of the group, even after Marquez Valdes-Scantling emerged as a dangerous deep threat, Robert Tonyan (PFF's No. 15 tight end) caught 11 touchdown passes and both Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis expertly played their roles in 2020. The group is also adding Devin Funchess and Amari Rodgers in 2021. The scheme is great and the Packers have complementary pieces that fit well, but there isn't really a game-breaking secondary option after Adams.

Offensive line: 15th

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

PFF OL rankings The Packers finished second in offensive line grade at Pro Football Focus in 2020, but the departure of All-Pro center Corey Linsley and steady right tackle Rick Wagner gave PFF some pause entering 2021. Rookie Josh Myers might start at center, and there are some question marks at offensive tackle while David Bakhtiari recovers from an ACL injury. However, there are versatile pieces in place, including Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, and a lot of depth at almost every spot, so the guess here is that the Packers – under the guidance of Adam Stenavich – outperform this pre-season ranking along the offensive line. This could easily be a top 10 unit again in 2021.

Defensive line: 13th

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his sack with Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

PFF DL rankings PFF graded the entire group and included 3-4 outside linebackers as defensive linemen in the assessment. It would have been interesting to see the rankings with defensive linemen and edge rushers seperated. Nevertheless, the Packers get a big bump from Pro Bowlers Kenny Clark and Za'Darius Smith, both elite talents by any measure. And while Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke are ascending, the Packers need more from supporting players, including veterans Preston Smith and Dean Lowry. The only real addition here was fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton.

Inside linebackers: 32nd

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PFF ILB rankings This ranking was developed before the Packers signed De'Vondre Campbell, but PFF hasn't been a big fan of Campbell's game over the last five years. The Packers return Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Ty Summers and Oren Burks, but the position was an obvious weak spot in 2020. PFF notes that opposing quarterbacks threw all over the linebackers last season, and it wasn't an elite run-stopping group either. The defense needs significant improvement from young players to rise in 2021. Martin could be the key. He was impressive at times as a rookie.

Secondary: 6th

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates a fourth quarter interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC championship game on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

PFF secondary rankings This feels low, considering the Packers have All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (PFF's top cornerback) and an excellent pair of safeties (Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos), but the secondary took a big hit with Kevin King as an expected starter at cornerback in 2021. Maybe Eric Stokes can win the job and improve the CB2 position. It wouldn't be surprising if King is slightly better or Stokes provides a boost and the Packers secondary finishes as one of the NFL's best in 2021. This is not a group lacking talent.

