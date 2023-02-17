Where Pac-12 teams rank in terms of ESPN SP+ ratings ahead of 2023 season

Earlier this week, we talked a lot about the ESPN SP+ ratings that were released ahead of spring football across the nation. While there are a lot of rankings in the world of college football to determine how good each team is, the SP+, in my opinion, is one of the most valuable that we have to look at.

If you are unfamiliar with the SP+ rankings, it’s not too complicated. They are based on the following: Returning production — how many players from last year’s roster are still on the team; Recent recruiting — how the last few classes of recruiting stack up, with more weight placed on the most recent signees; Recent history — quite simply, how good has the team been over the past 2-4 years. More weight has also been placed on the transfer portal in the past couple of years, and the amount of production that each team is expecting to receive from incoming players via the portal.

When ESPN released the full SP+ earlier this week, I was immediately taken aback by how many Pac-12 teams were within the top-25. The Pac-12 had the 4th-highest average SP+ rating of all the conferences, but 5 teams were in the top 25, and 6 were in the top 31.

It’s also impressive how close the Pac-12 teams are to each other in the rankings. The top four teams — Oregon, USC, Washington, and Utah — are all separated by just 2.9 points, and both UCLA and Oregon State aren’t far behind. In a sense, these ratings told us a bit of what we already knew — the top of the conference is incredibly strong — but it gave great insight to just how strong it really is.

Here is where the entire conference ended up in th 2023 preseason SP+ ratings.

Stanford Cardinal — 102nd

ESPN SP+ Rating: -13.2

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 56th

Analysis

This feels about right for Stanford. They may not be as bad as Colorado was a year ago, but they will likely take the position of worst team in the Pac-12 for the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see how new coach Troy Taylor can turn things around in his first season.

Colorado Buffaloes — 94th

ESPN SP+ Rating: -10.9

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 21st

Analysis

Colorado’s SP+ rating is so low partly because of the number of players who return from the 2022 season, and partly because of the overall performance of the team over the past half-decade. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them rise up the SP+ rankings as the year goes on, though.

Arizona Wildcats — 78th

ESPN SP+ Rating: -5.8

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 49th

Analysis

Arizona is a solid school, but there isn’t much special about them at this point. The talent on the roster is middle of the road, the recent recruiting classes have been middle of the road, and they will likely be near the middle of the Pac-12 once again this season.

Arizona State Sun Devils — 63rd

ESPN SP+ Rating: 0.7

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 36th

Analysis

Kenny Dillingham got a big boost in the recruiting world with the late addition of 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but the SP+ ratings still take a bit of a hit based on returning production and recent success. If things can be turned around quickly, though, this number could very easily change as the season goes on.

California Golden Bears — 58th

ESPN SP+ Rating: 2.6

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 57th

Analysis

This one surprised me a bit. I have California ranked as one of the worst teams in the Pac-12, and without a clear answer at QB, and a relatively weak roster, I don’t project that they will be competing for much next season. However, the SP+ ratings view them in a higher light than I do. We’ll see who ends up being right.

Washington State Cougars — 53rd

ESPN SP+ Rating: 3.7

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 69th

Analysis

Washington State should be decent once again this year in the Pac-12, assuming that QB Cam Ward can impress once again and they get a nice year from their defense. I’m not sure that they have enough to contend for a top spot in the incredibly top-heavy conference, though.

Oregon State Beavers — 31st

ESPN SP+ Rating: 12.3

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: N/A

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 51st

Analysis

Now we start getting into the really good teams in the conference. Oregon State’s recruiting success hurts them a little bit, but the returning players and the recent success is definitely on the rise. They have a real chance to compete for the Pac-12 title this season.

UCLA Bruins — 21st

ESPN SP+ Rating: 15.0

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: 21

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 37

Analysis

UCLA’s recruiting is on the rise with the addition of 5-star QB Dante Moore this offseason, and while the Bruins lost a couple of their best players from 2022, they’ve got some solid recent success to lean on. Chip Kelly may be able to get his team back into contention this year, depending on what they get from the QB position.

Washington Huskies — 16th

ESPN SP+ Rating: 18.7

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: 8

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: 11

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 30

Analysis

It’s hard to get better returning production than Washington this year, with QB Michael Penix, WR Rome Odunze, and WR Jalen McMillan all coming back for another season. However, Washington’s recruiting is not as strong as some others in the conference, and their recent success is limited to a year, which hurts.

Utah Utes — 13th

ESPN SP+ Rating: 19.0

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: 10

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: 13

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 21

Analysis

Utah has QB Cam Rising coming back, and they got a solid recruiting class as well that builds off of some great recent success with back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances. By all means, they should be contenders once again this year if they can stay healthy.

USC Trojans — 10th

ESPN SP+ Rating: 21.3

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: 12

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: 7

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 12

Analysis

With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner coming back, the Trojans are rightfully near the top of the list here. The recruiting has been great, and success is booming under Lincoln Riley. This may be the year for USC to get to the playoff.

Oregon Ducks — 8th

ESPN SP+ Rating: 21.6

Final 2022 AP Top-25 Ranking: 15

2023 ESPN Preseason Ranking: 9

2023 Recruiting Ranking: 8

Analysis

The Ducks are at the top of the Pac once again, with several returners on offense led by QB Bo Nix, and a strong, top-10 recruiting class in 2023 bolstering the SP+ ratings. It’s going to be a dog-fight to get out of the Pac-12 this season, but the Ducks are poised to make some noise.

