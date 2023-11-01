Where OU, Oklahoma State rank in first College Football Playoff poll: See full list

NORMAN — OU's place in the initial College Football Playoff rankings wasn't nearly as high as it could've been had the Sooners not lost to Kansas last week.

But with four regular-season games remaining and potentially a Big 12 Championship Game after that, the Sooners are still in position for their first CFP berth since the 2019 season.

OU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) was No. 9 Tuesday night, when the initial rankings were revealed on ESPN.

OSU (6-2, 4-1) enters Bedlam on Saturday as the No. 22 team in the CFP rankings.

The Sooners weren't in those rankings at all last season as they limped to a 6-7 finish.

OU has been to the CFP four times — more than any program except Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. But OU has yet to win a semifinal game and make a national championship game appearance since the CFP began in the 2014 season.

Ohio State took the top spot in the initial rankings, followed by Georgia, Michigan and Florida State.

The CFP semifinals are set for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with the Rose Bowl hosting one semifinal at 4 p.m. CT and the Sugar Bowl hosting the other at 7:45 p.m. CT.

More: Bedlam football series isn't dead, but obstacles remain, OU, OSU athletic directors say

Why is Texas ahead of OU football in CFP rankings?

Despite both teams being 7-1 and the Longhorns' loss to the Sooners on Oct. 7 in Dallas, seventh-ranked Texas is ranked two spots ahead of OU.

Here's what CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan said:

"Head to head is really important, and when you're looking at Texas, Texas has that win in Tuscaloosa, a great win. Oklahoma makes a great drive there at the end of the game to beat Texas in the Red River Shootout. But then you factor in there that Kansas was able to beat Oklahoma. And again, head to head is really important, but there's so many other factors that are going to play in."

More: Jalil Farooq recounts OU football's 'rough' trip to OSU in 2021, Lincoln Riley departure

College Football Playoff rankings for Oct. 31

Ohio State (8-0) Georgia (8-0) Michigan (8-0) Florida State (8-0) Washington (8-0) Oregon (7-1) Texas (7-1) Alabama (7-1) Oklahoma (7-1) Mississippi (7-1) Penn State (7-1) Missouri (7-1) Louisville (7-1) LSU (6-2) Notre Dame (6-2) Oregon State (6-2) Tennessee (6-2) Utah (6-2) UCLA (6-2) USC (7-2) Kansas (6-2) Oklahoma State (6-2) Kansas State (6-2) Tulane (7-1) Air Force (8-0)

More: Oklahoma State football rewind: More Ollie Gordon tidbits, top players, redshirt tracker

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU, OSU both in Top 25 of first College Football Playoff rankings