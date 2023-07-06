Where OU football, Oklahoma State land in Big 12 preseason media poll

Despite coming off its first losing season since 1998, OU was picked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday.

The Sooners received four first-place votes, while Oklahoma State was picked seventh with one first-place vote.

Six different teams received first-place votes in the poll, with Texas leading the way with 41, making the Longhorns the preseason favorite.

Kansas State, who won the Big 12 Championship Game last season, was picked second with 14 first-place votes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech was picked fourth, followed by TCU, Baylor, OSU, UCF, Kansas and Iowa State.

BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and West Virginia round out the poll.

The Sooners, coming off a 6-7 season and seventh-place finish in the Big 12, open the season Sept. 2 against Arkansas State and begin Big 12 play Sept. 23 at Cincinnati.

The Cowboys were 7-6 last season, finishing fifth in the conference. OSU opens the season Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas and begins Big 12 play Sept. 23 at Iowa State.

More: Tramel: Who can fix college football's weak scheduling? Playoff committee holds the power

2023 Big 12 football preseason media poll

Texas (41), 886 Kansas State (14), 858 Oklahoma (4), 758 Texas Tech (4), 729 TCU (3), 727 Baylor, 572 Oklahoma State (1), 470 UCF, 463 Kansas, 461 Iowa State, 334 BYU, 318 Houston, 215 Cincinnati, 202 West Virginia, 129

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 football preseason media poll: OU, OSU rank behind Texas