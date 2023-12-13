Where is OU basketball in NCAA NET rankings? Porter Moser, Sooners in exclusive company

The Sooners (9-0) are one of seven undefeated teams in men’s college basketball, and four of OU’s last five wins have come against some pretty big names: Iowa, USC, Providence and Arkansas.

The first three were Quadrant 2 wins. Arkansas was a Quadrant 3 win.

In the NCAA’s NET rankings, games are sorted into four quadrants — basically denoting the strength of the victory. Home wins against top-30 teams and away wins against top-75 teams are considered Quadrant 1 wins.

OU, at No. 15 in the NET rankings, is the highest-ranked team that has yet to play a Quadrant 1 game. That will change with Big 12 play upcoming.

Using the NET rankings, which the selection committee references as an evaluation tool, here’s where OU ranks among college basketball’s unbeatens.

OU coach Porter Moser communicates with his team during the first half of a 79-70 win against Arkansas on Saturday at BOK Center in Tulsa.

1. Arizona (8-0): The Wildcats are No. 1 in the polls and No. 1 in NET with Quad 1 wins against Duke and Wisconsin.

2. Houston (10-0): The Cougars, ranked No. 2 in NET, have three Quad 1 wins: Utah, Dayton and Xavier.

3. Baylor (8-0): The Bears are No. 6 in NET, behind one-loss BYU, Purdue and Creighton teams.

4. Clemson (9-0): Basketball school, I guess. The Tigers are No. 13 in NET.

5. Oklahoma (9-0): OU plays North Carolina on Dec. 20. It will be the Sooners’ first chance to notch a Quad 1 win.

6. James Madison (9-0): The Dukes played good football, and now they’re playing good basketball. James Madison, No. 27 in NET, won at Michigan State earlier this season.

7. Ole Miss (9-0): Chris Beard’s squad is way down at 61st in the NET rankings. Ole Miss has mainly beaten up on bad teams.

—Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

