Where Oregons’ defense ranks nationally in key statistics after non-conference play
While the Oregon Ducks have taken care of business over the past few weeks throughout their non-conference schedule and beat every team placed in front of them, one of the most encouraging developments we’ve seen is the performance of the defense.
A year ago, the Ducks’ defense was among the worst in the league in several key categories, so there was a belief that if Oregon was going to contend for a Pac-12 title or a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, it would only happen if the defense was much improved.
So far, so good.
The level of competition is about to raise drastically for the Ducks, but so far, here is where they rank nationally in some key defensive statistics after non-conference play.
Scoring Defense: No. 31
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Points Allowed Per Game: 15.67
Previous Rank: 53rd
Passing Defense: No. 15
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 158.7
Previous Rank: 33rd
Rushing Defense: No. 70
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 127.0
Previous Rank: 102nd
Total Defense: No. 30th
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 283.7
Previous Rank: 61st
Third Down Defense: No. 29th
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Third Down Stop Rate: 31.7%
Previous Rank: 84th
Red Zone Defense: No. 50
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Red Zone Conversion Rate: 77.8%
Previous Rank: 60th
Total Sacks: No. 65
(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
Total Sacks: 5
Previous Rank: 63rd
Tackles For Loss: No. 92
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
Total Tackles for Loss: 15
Previous Rank: 116th
Turnovers Gained: No. 25
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Total Turnovers Gained: 6
Previous Rank: 14th
Kickoff Return Defense: No. 52
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 17.60
Previous Rank: 66th
Punt Return Defense: No. 126
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 22.5
Previous Rank: 132nd