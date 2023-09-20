Where Oregons’ defense ranks nationally in key statistics after non-conference play

While the Oregon Ducks have taken care of business over the past few weeks throughout their non-conference schedule and beat every team placed in front of them, one of the most encouraging developments we’ve seen is the performance of the defense.

A year ago, the Ducks’ defense was among the worst in the league in several key categories, so there was a belief that if Oregon was going to contend for a Pac-12 title or a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, it would only happen if the defense was much improved.

So far, so good.

The level of competition is about to raise drastically for the Ducks, but so far, here is where they rank nationally in some key defensive statistics after non-conference play.

Scoring Defense: No. 31

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Points Allowed Per Game: 15.67

Previous Rank: 53rd

Passing Defense: No. 15

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 158.7

Previous Rank: 33rd

Rushing Defense: No. 70

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 127.0

Previous Rank: 102nd

Total Defense: No. 30th

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 283.7

Previous Rank: 61st

Third Down Defense: No. 29th

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Third Down Stop Rate: 31.7%

Previous Rank: 84th

Red Zone Defense: No. 50

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Red Zone Conversion Rate: 77.8%

Previous Rank: 60th

Total Sacks: No. 65

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Total Sacks: 5

Previous Rank: 63rd

Tackles For Loss: No. 92

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Total Tackles for Loss: 15

Previous Rank: 116th

Turnovers Gained: No. 25

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Turnovers Gained: 6

Previous Rank: 14th

Kickoff Return Defense: No. 52

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 17.60

Previous Rank: 66th

Punt Return Defense: No. 126

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 22.5

Previous Rank: 132nd

