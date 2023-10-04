Where Oregons’ defense ranks nationally in key statistics after Stanford blowout
Before the 2023 college football season started, I don’t think many Oregon Duck fans thought they would enter the bye week raving about the defense, rather than the offense.
That’s not to say that the offense has been bad at all — quite the contrary — but after it was the defense that ultimately let down the team a year ago in frustrating fashion, the fact that this unit has been among the best in the nation through five weeks is certainly something to celebrate.
We saw that dominant unit at work once again on Saturday in a 42-6 win over the Stanford Cardinal, racking up 5 sacks and holding their opponent to just 222 total yards of offense.
Going into the bye, the Ducks should feel really good about where they stand on this side of the ball. Here’s a look at where their defense ranks nationally in some key statistics:
Scoring Defense: No. 8
Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
Previous Rank: 16th
Passing Defense: No. 8
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 153.6
Previous Rank: 9th
Rushing Defense: No. 26
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 102.0
Previous Rank: 32nd
Total Defense: No. 7
Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.6
Previous Rank: 11th
Third Down Defense: No. 28
Third Down Stop Rate: 32.9%
Previous Rank: 32nd
Red Zone Defense: No. 57
Red Zone Conversion Rate: 81.8%
Previous Rank: 50th
Total Sacks: No. 7
Total Sacks: 18
Previous Rank: 18th
Tackles For Loss: No. 38
Total Tackles for Loss: 33
Previous Rank: 72nd
Turnovers Gained: No. 75
Total Turnovers Gained: 6
Previous Rank: 54th
Kickoff Return Defense: No. 48
Average Kick Return Yards Allowed: 17.60
Previous Rank: 48th
Punt Return Defense: No. 123
Average Punt Return Yards Allowed: 15.67
Previous Rank: 119th
Yards Per Play: No. 3
Average Yards Per Play: 3.9
Previous Rank: 11th